Here's How SoftBank Controls India's Unicorns

June 30, 2018 3 min read

The last one week has seen the birth of two more unicorn start-ups in India. From billion dollar investments to new unicorns being added to the list, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem is thriving and has the world’s attention. With technological developments taking place at a rapid pace and the government too encouraging the start-up revolution, there’s one thing for sure – there’s no stopping the Indian start-up ecosystem’s growth.

But while capital is pouring in from the biggest funds from across the world, there’s a common link that binds the top start-ups in the Indian ecosystem – the growing influence of the Masayoshi Son led Softbank.

While Indians can be happy about the growing number of Indian unicorns, it’s actually the world’s largest technology investment firm Softbank that can claim to be a part of their success. Son had announced that he would be pumping in $10 Billion into the Indian start-up ecosystem by 2024. But its 2018, and Son has already invested over $8 billion on Indian start-ups.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at India’s unicorns and how Softbank’s Vision Fund played out its strategy to invest in them.