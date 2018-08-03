Meet the First Women CEOs of these Top APAC Companies

As Macquarie Group makes Shemara Wikramanayake the first woman to head operations, we take a look at women in high-ranking positions in the region

August 3, 2018 3 min read

After a significant drop of 25 per cent in the number of women CEOs of Fortune’s 500 companies in the US, the appointment of Sri Lanka’s Shemara Wikramanayake as a Chief Executive Officer by Macquarie Group comes as a prospect of big change in having more women at leadership roles in Asia Pacific region.

A report by McKinsey Global Institute says Asia Pacific is considered as the most dynamic region in the world. More women inclusion at workplace can strengthen APAC economy. It adds targeted policies to achieve more women’s equality in Asia-Pacific economies could add $4.5 trillion to the region’s combined annual GDP by 2025.

A 2018 McKinsey report too said that Businesses gain a great deal from supporting women. The report on “The Power of Parity” found that the companies in the top quarter for gender diversity on their executive teams are 21 per cent more likely to experience above-average profitability.

Entrepreneur Asia Pacific lists a few women who have been appointed as CEOs in the past three years to lead the top-notch companies in their own way: