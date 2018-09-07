Do You Know About These 5 Lesser-Talked about Business Families of India?
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
India is ruled by 3 Bs-business, box-office and brands. Some business families like Ambanis, Birlas, Tatas are always in the limelight for their business decisions, wealth accumulation, wealth creation, the extravagant marriages of their children, take-overs, split-ups, controversies etc. However, there are some families who believe in letting their business do all the talking. The contributions of Tatas and Birlas are immense to industrial development but these five business dynasties have also made a mark for their humanistic approach to business. Moreover, we don’t talk about them as much as the others or aren’t as eloquent about their journeys as we are about others.
Dabur-Burman Family
Eicher Motors-Lal Family
It all started when Vikram Lal’s father, Man Mohan Lal founded Goodearth Co. in 1958 with the aim of selling and importing tractors. Soon Goodearth merged and became Eicher. And later, Eicher amalgamated with Royal Enfield Motors. Vikram Lal, the motorcycle tycoon is responsible for Royal Enfield motorbikes which is India’s answer to Harley Davidson. Eicher Motors Limited is now run by Vikram’s son Siddharth Lal, a Doon school and St. Stephen’s college alumnus. Siddharth Lal has shifted base to London where he is expanding Eicher’s base.
Zydus Cadila -Patel Family
The Patels are known for founding and spearheading their pharmaceutical venture, Zydus Cadila, providing healthcare services across the globe. Cadila Laboratories was founded by Late Ramanbhai Patel in 1952. Currently, it is headed by Ramanbhai Patel’s son, Pankaj R. Patel and grandson Sharvil P. Patel. With its billion dollar wealth setup, this company deserves all the attention in the annals of entrepreneurial history.
Hero Group-Munjal Family
Every person’s childhood is incomplete without a hero bicycle. It all started with the Munjal brothers setting up a company to provide cycles. Fast forward to 2018, Munjal Hero group under the flagship of founder Dr. Brij Mohan Lall Munjal caters to millions of people throughout the world through the production of two wheeler transport. With a staggering turnover, the Munjal Hero Group’s story makes up for the inspirational entrepreneurial headline.