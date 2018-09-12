Top Business Enterprises That Ventured Into The Film Industry

Have we ever wondered who shelled out generous dollars and pounds to give us the indelible Spiderman, Men In Black series and most recently, the much anticipated, Denzel Washington starrer The Equalizer 2? SPE or Sony Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of the Japanese multinational conglomerate, Sony Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo. Sony has spread its reach across all oceans in the field of technology, media and entertainment. Even the darkened corners of the world have a definite connection to Sony. Motion picture production, distribution, entertainment products and studio facilities are some of the many services that SPE is known and popular for. Columbia pictures, Sony Picture Classics, Sony Pictures Animation, Tristar Pictures and Screen Gems are some of the strings attached to the gigantic world of Sony.