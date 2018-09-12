Top Business Enterprises That Ventured Into The Film Industry
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The mega multi crore movie business has caught the eyes of top business entrepreneurs. Although investing in the film industry is a perilous endeavour, if you play your cards right, it not just promises a decent return on investment but also helps the enterprise to expand their reach by one thousand leaps. According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple Inc.’s video division has closed a deal to acquire “two family-focused movies.” Although, tech barons venturing into film market is not a new state-of-the-art, it is something many have turned their gears towards. We look at the top business enterprises and their successful movie ventures.
Reliance Entertainment
Reliance Group has been expanding across all quarters at lightning speed. It is not, thus, difficult to fathom why their media and entertainment sector is so successful. A division of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, Reliance entertainment boasts of 300 plus movies across 100 plus countries and 28 National Awards. While films and web-series like Rustom, Sacred Games, Parched, Ghajini have received enormous commercial and critical acclaim, animated films such as Little Krishna have made a mark under the umbrella of this Gigantic business group. An initiative by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani and Jai Anmol Ambani, this group shines unequivocally on our list.
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon.com and Jeff Bezos is what the world is most talking about today. Amazon’s reach and success has been monstrous. Another ruby to crown was added when Amazon Prime Video, an internet video streaming portal, like Netflix, was introduced. Amazon Prime Video is the storehouse of hundreds of movies, web series, television shows etc. Inside Edge, an Amazon Prime Video original had an Indian starcast of Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Angad Bedi. While numbers do all the talking, in Amazon’s case, it is not required because the revenue collection is already running in billions.