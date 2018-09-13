Apple Unveils An Exciting Trio of iPhones And A Smart Watch

Apple added these two new iPhones to its kitty in grey and silver colours along with a new goldfish finish. iPhone XS and XS Max are of 177g and 208g respectively. They have an edge to edge screen with durable glass. While XS has 5.8 inches OLED display, 2436X1125 resolution and 458 pixels per inch whereas XS Max’s screen is of 6.5 inches, largest ever iPhone made by Apple, 2688X1242 resolution and 458 pixels per inch. These iPhones are more dust and water resistant than the previous iPhones. They can be submerged 2 meters into the water. These smart phones have been upgraded with an A12 Bionic Chip, from last year’s A11, for better and faster performance. The iPhones have much better camera with optical stabilisation. Face Id is the new fascinating feature of this product. They will be up for sale from September 28 onwards.

iPhone XS is priced at Rs. 99,900 and iPhone XS Max at Rs. 1,09,900 in India.