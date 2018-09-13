Apple Unveils An Exciting Trio of iPhones And A Smart Watch
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The much anticipated #AppleEvent unveiled an exhilarating range of three iPhones- iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and a smart watch- Apple Watch Series 4 in California today. The most anticipated gadgets from the tech giant turned out to be the Big Daddy of all smart phones and smart watches with hair-raising features. We look at the newly unveiled lineup of products along their features, prices, grab-on dates and of course, what makes them unique and number one in the world.
iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
Apple added these two new iPhones to its kitty in grey and silver colours along with a new goldfish finish. iPhone XS and XS Max are of 177g and 208g respectively. They have an edge to edge screen with durable glass. While XS has 5.8 inches OLED display, 2436X1125 resolution and 458 pixels per inch whereas XS Max’s screen is of 6.5 inches, largest ever iPhone made by Apple, 2688X1242 resolution and 458 pixels per inch. These iPhones are more dust and water resistant than the previous iPhones. They can be submerged 2 meters into the water. These smart phones have been upgraded with an A12 Bionic Chip, from last year’s A11, for better and faster performance. The iPhones have much better camera with optical stabilisation. Face Id is the new fascinating feature of this product. They will be up for sale from September 28 onwards.
iPhone XS is priced at Rs. 99,900 and iPhone XS Max at Rs. 1,09,900 in India.
iPhone XR
This new iPhone model is in available in stunning colours such as black, white, yellow, blue, coral and red. An edge to edge, 6.1 inches LCD display with 1792X828, 1.4 million pixels and 326 ppi. The iPhone XR has an aluminium frame instead of stainless steel. It is less water resistant as compared to iPhone XS as it can submerge only 1 meter into water for 30 minutes. iPhone XR works on an A12 Bionic processor similar to that of iPhone XS. Preorders for this fast and cool product begin from October 19 and from October 26, starts the shipping.
It is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB which are priced at Rs. 76,900, Rs. 81,900 and Rs.91,900 respectively.
Apple Watch Series 4
The best smart watch Apple has offered till date, Series 4 has a stunning display spreading to the edges. You can customise the watch to your convenience and comfort. Accelerometers and Gyroscopes are the newly introduced features to track bodily activities of the user. What’s more is that in case of some crisis in the body, the smart watch sends an alert to initiate an emergency call. Most importantly, Apple Watch Series 4 is the first Electrocardiogram product for the users who can store their ECG records in a health app and share them with the doctor when the need arises. Series 4 has a 30% larger screen than Series 3 watch. S4 chip and 62-Bit Dual core processor enhances the performance of the watch by two times.
Price-$399 for GPS Model and $499 for LTE Model.