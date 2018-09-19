Business Leaders

10 Inspiring Quotes on Business You Must Read Today!

These 10 inspiring quotes by top business leaders will help you reaffirm your business goals.
Image credit: Ratan Tata Official Twitter, Jeff Bezos Official Twitter, Sean Rad Official Twitter
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Feeling low or stagnated at work? Read these quotes by top business leaders to push the refresh button and advance towards greater achievement in life and in business!

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon
Image credit: Jeff Bezos Official Twitter

“Failure and invention are inseparable twins.”

Jack Ma, Co-founder and Chairman of Alibaba

Jack Ma, Co-founder and Chairman of Alibaba
Image credit: Alibaba Group Official Twitter

“Today is cruel. Tomorrow is crueller. And the day after tomorrow is beautiful.”

Walt Disney, Founder of The Walt Disney Company

Walt Disney, Founder of The Walt Disney Company
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

“All our dreams can come true – if we have the courage to pursue them.”

Anthony Volodkin, Founder of Hype Machine

Anthony Volodkin, Founder of Hype Machine
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

“Be undeniably good. No marketing effort or social media buzzword can be a substitute for that.”

Mark Cuban, AXS TV Chairman and Entrepreneur

Mark Cuban, AXS TV Chairman and Entrepreneur
Image credit: Mark Cuban Official Twitter

“Always look for the fool in the deal. If you don’t find one, it’s you.”

Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos

Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos
Image credit: Tony Hseih Official Facebook

 “Chase the vision, not the money, the money will end up following you.”

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Sons.
Image credit: Ratan Tata Official Twitter

"I don’t believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."

Biz Stone, Co-founder of Twitter

Biz Stone, Co-founder of Twitter
Image credit: Biz Stone Official Stone

“Timing, perseverance, and ten years of trying will eventually make you look like an overnight success.”

Sean Rad, Founder of Tinder

Sean Rad, Founder of Tinder
Image credit: Sean Rad Official Twitter

“Data beats emotions.”

Garrett Camp, Founder of Expa, Uber, and StumbleUpon

Garrett Camp, Founder of Expa, Uber, and StumbleUpon
Image credit: Garett Camp Official Twitter

“Stay self-funded as long as possible.”

