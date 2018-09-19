10 Inspiring Quotes on Business You Must Read Today!
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Feeling low or stagnated at work? Read these quotes by top business leaders to push the refresh button and advance towards greater achievement in life and in business!
Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon
“Failure and invention are inseparable twins.”
Jack Ma, Co-founder and Chairman of Alibaba
“Today is cruel. Tomorrow is crueller. And the day after tomorrow is beautiful.”
Walt Disney, Founder of The Walt Disney Company
“All our dreams can come true – if we have the courage to pursue them.”
Anthony Volodkin, Founder of Hype Machine
“Be undeniably good. No marketing effort or social media buzzword can be a substitute for that.”
Mark Cuban, AXS TV Chairman and Entrepreneur
“Always look for the fool in the deal. If you don’t find one, it’s you.”
Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos
“Chase the vision, not the money, the money will end up following you.”
Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Sons.
"I don’t believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."
Biz Stone, Co-founder of Twitter
“Timing, perseverance, and ten years of trying will eventually make you look like an overnight success.”
Sean Rad, Founder of Tinder
“Data beats emotions.”
Garrett Camp, Founder of Expa, Uber, and StumbleUpon
“Stay self-funded as long as possible.”