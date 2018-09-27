The Invention of the Century, Google Turns 20!

Search Engines

As Google turns 20, here are 6 things you must know about the largest search engine in the world!
Image credit: GongTo | Shutterstock.com
Feature Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google turns 20. It is not just an ordinary search engine but the biggest in the world. Google has made the life of an ordinary man so easy that nobody could have fathomed earlier that there would come a time when you just type something random and you would still get a decent reply. Google is the invention of the century undoubtedly! Here are 6 things from the archives one must remember to commemorate the birth anniversary of this searchpedia!

From Where it Began!

Google was founded in 1998 in Menlo Park, California, United States.

The Unforgettable Names

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Sergey Brin and Larry Page

 Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, both of whom met at Stanford. Their friendship started when Bin was asked to show the campus around to Page who had just entered.

The Kitty Loaded with Big Names!

Google has been acquiring a new company every week since 2010. YouTube, Android etc Google has acquired the best of companies and can really boast of some names being in its kitty.

The Unknown Name

Google was originally called Backburbs. It was later changed to being called Google.

The Billion Dollar Journey

Today, Google is valued at $400 billion. The multi-billion dollar company has achieved in twenty years what is absolutely impossible to achieve in one lifetime!


 
