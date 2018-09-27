The Invention of the Century, Google Turns 20!

As Google turns 20, here are 6 things you must know about the largest search engine in the world!

September 27, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google turns 20. It is not just an ordinary search engine but the biggest in the world. Google has made the life of an ordinary man so easy that nobody could have fathomed earlier that there would come a time when you just type something random and you would still get a decent reply. Google is the invention of the century undoubtedly! Here are 6 things from the archives one must remember to commemorate the birth anniversary of this searchpedia!