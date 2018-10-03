Take a Look At the Top Three Locations for Tech Enterprises in Asia

The report titled " Top Locations in Asia: Technology sector", has compiled the top locations in Asia for the technology sector

October 3, 2018

A wave of tech startups is driving economic growth by creating new jobs and industries. With Silicon Valley becoming crowded, especially over its thriving startup culture, many aspiring entrepreneurs are moving to small cities. But what really attracts tech companies to expand their operations beyond the city and country.

A report by Colliers International, a Canada-based global commercial real estate services firm, has compiled the top locations in Asia for the technology sector. The report, titled “ Top Locations in Asia: Technology sector”, studied16 cities in developed and emerging markets across Asia, and examined nearly 50 criteria across a spectrum of socio-economic, property and human factors to determine the viability of these cities as tech hubs as a workability index for the tech sector.

The report recommends Bengaluru, Singapore and Shenzhen as the top locations for starting or expanding technology operations in Asia. Modest long-run growth prospects hold down developed cities like Tokyo and Taipei for the sector. While emerging cities offer high growth potential and low operating costs, they tend to score lower on employment criteria and human aspirational metrics.

Let’s find out why tech companies are attracted to these three locations: