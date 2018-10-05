Smartphones

5 Super-Sleek Smartphones To Buy This October

Indian mobile customers have a lot to cheer about in October as smartphone companies prepare to launch a flurry of new phones
Image credit: Pixabay.com
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

October entails huge anticipations for mobile consumers in India. Mobile companies are set to deluge the market with a swathe of exciting smartphone launches this month. These launches, scheduled in tandem with online shopping festivals like Flipkart’s Big Billion Days is set to make smartphone purchasing more affordable in the country. From One Plus 6 to Blackberry’s Evolve, here’s a sneak peek into five super-sleek smartphones you can buy this October.

1. One Plus 6

1. One Plus 6
Image credit: OnePlus.in
After a much-hyped release earlier this year, OnePlus’ 6 will receive its first price cut in India this month. E-commerce giant Amazon has listed the 64GB variant of the mobile phone for a discounted price of INR 29,999. The phone comes with a 6.28-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2080 pixels.  It is powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core processor and 8GB of RAM. The phone is ideal for everyone from gamers to selfie fiends as it comes with a 3300mAh non--removable battery and 16--megapixel front shooter.
2. Panasonic Eluga X1 And X1 Pro

2. Panasonic Eluga X1 And X1 Pro
Image credit: Panasonic.com
Panasonic unveiled two new smartphones from their Eluga series for the Indian market this month. The mobiles will be available for purchase on Flipkart from October 10. Both phones are powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor and come with a top-notch 6.18-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The phones will come with a dual camera setup on the rear and single on the front with a powerful camera app loaded with slick features like backlight, slo-mo, and portrait amongst others. The only difference between the two phone is their storage and RAM department. The Eluga X1 version comes with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal space while the Pro version sports 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal space.
3. Blackberry Evolve

3. Blackberry Evolve
Image credit: Blackberry
After launching the Blackberry Evolve and Blackberry EvolveX smartphones a couple of months back in the west, the former is set to be released in India on October 10. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon for INR 24,990. It carries a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The optics department of the mobile with feature 13 MP + 13 MP dual cameras with dual tone LED Flash at the back and 16 MP sensor with a a fixed focus on the front. The phone will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
4. Vivo Y81 (4GB)

4. Vivo Y81 (4GB)
Image credit: Vivo
Vivo has stiffened the competition in the smartphone sector this month by launching an all new version of their Y81. The new variant features an accentuated 4G RAM instead of 3GB, fingerprint unlocking and Full view display 2.0. The smartphone is powered with a MediaTek octa-core Helio P22 processor and boast a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The back of the mobile features a 13 MP HDR camera with several new features like Group Selfie Mode, Palm Capture, Portrait Bokeh and more. It will be available for purchase from October 4 on Vivo India e-store, Paytm Mall, and across offline retailers at INR 13,490.
5. Realme Pro 2

5. Realme Pro 2
Image credit: Realme

Realme Pro 2 is only the third ever smartphone manufactured by Realme after it jumped into the market earlier this year. With this latest release, the company aims to challenge the supremacy of popular devices like Asus Zenfone Max Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro in the under 20000 bracket. Realme Pro 2 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display and waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone also has a dual camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is available on Flipkart at INR 17,990.

