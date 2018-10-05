5 Super-Sleek Smartphones To Buy This October

Panasonic unveiled two new smartphones from their Eluga series for the Indian market this month. The mobiles will be available for purchase on Flipkart from October 10. Both phones are powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor and come with a top-notch 6.18-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The phones will come with a dual camera setup on the rear and single on the front with a powerful camera app loaded with slick features like backlight, slo-mo, and portrait amongst others. The only difference between the two phone is their storage and RAM department. The Eluga X1 version comes with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal space while the Pro version sports 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal space.