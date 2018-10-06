Vertical Gardens Are The New Fad in India. #4 Startups Acing The Wall

To curb the menace of pollution, vertical gardening has emerged as a modern solution for the urban population

October 6, 2018 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the world changing into a concrete jungle every passing day, the need for fresh air has become a necessity. Surrounded by skyscrapers, running vehicles and hefty pollutions they leave behind, urban population hardly gets a breather. And if they do, all they are able to inhale is the deadly smoke, which the world is getting accustomed to at an unanticipated speed.

The acceptance of such element often has consequences but today’s fast-paced life doesn’t allow us to think much. As everyone is moving with the flow, the level of air pollution suffered by the world is increasing and India is at the helm of them. A recent report by the World Health Organization listed 12 out of the 20 most polluted countries in the world in terms of PM2.5 levels from India.

The survey based on 2016 figures came as a reality check to the Indian nationals. WHO further specified that 9 out of 10 people on the planet breathe highly polluted air, most of them are urban dwellers who endure bad outdoor air. Air pollution has become a threat to life and India is at an immense risk. As per CarbonBrief, India is the fourth largest emitter of carbon dioxide and the rate is going up with every passing day. Even in 2017, the CO2 emissions have grown by an estimated 4.6 per cent.

India needs to stand and address the issue at a greater level. At this stage, only major players’ contribution won’t matter much unless every individual fights the menace. While gardening has been termed as the most efficient solution, the shrinking households don’t allow the citizens that leverage. As a solution, the concept of green walls or vertical gardens has been introduced.

Following Italy and China’s footsteps, India has also started adopting the technique to curb pollution. The eco-friendly method not only turns the boring walls into eye-pleasing creations but also contribute to reducing the pollution levels. Unlike traditional gardening, vertical gardens give non-climbing plants a space on the wall to tackle the problem of space crunch.

The innovative and highly productive growing system has been heavily adopted by Indian cities. Initiated by Bengaluru in 2017 with flyover pillars, the model has reached the parameters of the national capital and other nearby regions. Innovative minds have already foreseen the business opportunity in the cause. Here are some of the early players who are exploring the field: