Sleep Habits

Six Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get A Better Night's Sleep

A few simple lifestyle tweaks can help entrepreneurs enjoy restful sleep after a hard day at work
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Six Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get A Better Night's Sleep
Image credit: graphicstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

 

After a hard day’s work at the office, all you want to do when you get home is to dump your briefcase in a corner and jump right into bed. Easier said than done—eating dinner is important too, as is social media surfing and catching up with your favourite TV shows. There’s also the unpleasant task of tackling the heavy workload you’ve brought home from the office in an effort to get ahead. Long story short, you can only manage to hit the sack in the early hours of the morning, and even then thoughts about what you need to do at work the next day keep you from nodding off instantly.

So how can you prevent the lack of sleep (or the poor quality of sleep) affecting your performance at work? Here are some simple steps you can take.

Start Slideshow
Six Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get A Better Night's Sleep

1. Drop The Tech

1. Drop The Tech

 

We know you like to spend part of the night checking social media and binge-watching your favourite shows, but a study published in The World Journal of Biological Psychiatry in January 2018 advises against doing so. According to the study, the blue light emitted from the screens of your gadgets increases your alertness, thus affecting your sleep pattern by making it harder to fall asleep.

Next Slide
Six Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get A Better Night's Sleep

2. Exercise Regularly

2. Exercise Regularly

 

Starting a regular exercise regime is one way of using your time wisely. A study published in Clinics In Sports Medicine advocates exercise as a healthy and effective way to improve sleep quality.

Next Slide
Six Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get A Better Night's Sleep

3. Eat Right

3. Eat Right

 

The secret to better sleep might lie in your plate, several studies suggest. A 2017 study published in Scientific Reports highlights the positive effects of eating more fish in this regard, while a study conducted by Loma Linda University Health researchers in the same year says adding nuts to your daily diet can help you sleep better.

Next Slide
Six Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get A Better Night's Sleep

4. Give Meditation A Try

4. Give Meditation A Try

 

We all know meditation can help calm you down when you’re awake, but did you know it can also help you when you’re asleep? A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine in April 2015 showcased the benefits of mindful meditation as a sleep aid.

Next Slide
Six Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get A Better Night's Sleep

5. Make A To-Do List

5. Make A To-Do List

 

Falling asleep faster and also enjoying more restful sleep could be as simple as writing a to-do list before you doze off, suggests a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General in January 2018. The researchers theorise it helps you offload all the pending tasks running around in your head that aren’t letting you sleep.

 

Next Slide
Six Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get A Better Night's Sleep

6. Hit The App Store

6. Hit The App Store

 

Yes, we started off by advising you to let go of your gadgets, but technology can aid you too! A review of smartphone apps for sleep analysis published in the World Journal of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery in March 2016 revealed how apps like Calm, Sleep Bot, and Sleep Cycle help improve sleep quality and duration by maintaining a precise record of the user’s sleep patterns.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Six Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get A Better Night's Sleep
  • 1. Drop The Tech
  • 2. Exercise Regularly
  • 3. Eat Right
  • 4. Give Meditation A Try
  • 5. Make A To-Do List
  • 6. Hit The App Store
 Next Slide