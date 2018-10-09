Apps That Failed To Survive The New Era of Innovation

Before Google+, there were several other apps that were discontinued after few years for failures

October 9, 2018 3 min read

Every year, a tech giant releases one new product which faces pressure amidst a steady shift in consumer demands. To maximize the chance of sustaining long-term growth, companies think about the best innovation strategies.

Still, most of their products end up biting the dust. The recent one is Google+, Google-owned Internet-based social network that is shutting down for consumers, citing low user engagement and a software error that potentially exposed the data of hundreds of thousands of users. The data being stolen include “full names, email addresses, birth dates, gender, profile photos, places lived, occupation and relationship status.”

The Google announcement indicated that Google+ would be fully shut down by August 2019, to allow users to download and migrate their information.

Here we run through a list of apps or products of the world’s biggest companies that flopped big time: