Road of Life is Not Always Straight

Among the very few openly gay voices in Bollywood is Onir’s — the Indian film and TV director, editor, screenwriter and producer. For him, the art of filmmaking lies in the stories, which he has grown up with and not the box-office. He believes that it is wrong to perceive films as merely a source of entertainment, and that every film has a message — regressive and progressive. “It’s due to my upbringing that I try to show a certain social way of life in my films and I can’t even change that or do something regressive because it might just bring in more moolah or audience,” Onir says, who is best known for his film, My Brother…Nikhil, one of the first mainstream Hindi films to deal with the subject of AIDS and samesex relationships.