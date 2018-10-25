Success and Failures

15 Quotes You Must Read to Bounce Back from Failures

Read these 15 quotes from people who wrote their own glorious failure-overturned-success stories!
15 Quotes You Must Read to Bounce Back from Failures
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Failures are a part of life. The line of life is never straight and is always moving up and down the lanes. Entrepreneurs and business leaders are confronted with failures more often that we know. Every day is a struggle to deal with a new conflict. Since the onus of the entire business lies on their shoulders, problems are always waiting at their doorstep. However, if problems are knocking at your doorstep or more so, knocking you down, then it’s time to take a step back and go back to your fundamentals! One must be aware that failures are something everyone goes from a rag to a rich. Therefore it is always better to use failures as a springboard for progress.  Not convincing enough? Well, read these powerful quotes from influential people themselves in order to have a deeper insight into what setbacks should actually mean to you!

“The phoenix must burn to emerge.” - Janet Fitch, Author

“I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work.” - Thomas A. Edison, Inventor

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” - Winston Churchill, Former British Prime Minister

“Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit.” - Napoleon Hill, Author

“Remember your dreams and fight for them. You must know what you want from life. There is just one thing that makes your dream become impossible: the fear of failure.” - Paulo Coelho, Author

Your personal life, your professional life, and your creative life are all intertwined. I went through a few very difficult years where I felt like a failure. But it was actually really important for me to go through that. Struggle, for me, is the most inspirational thing in the world at the end of the day - as long as you treat it that way. – Skylar Grey, Musician

"It is impossible to live without failing at something unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all, in which case you have failed by default.” —J. K. Rowling, Author

“It is natural for us, as human beings, to look forward. Our eyes naturally look ahead. In this sense, we are made for moving toward a goal.”- Daisaku Ikeda, Philosopher and Author

“Don’t worry about failure, you only have to be right once.”- Drew Housten, Co-founder and CEO of DropBox

“If you’re not failing every now and again, it’s a sign you’re not doing anything very innovative.” -Woody Allen, Filmmaker

 

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” -Martin Luther King Jr., Minister and Activist

 

“I knew that if I failed I wouldn’t regret that, but I knew the one thing I might regret is not trying.” -Jeff Bezos, Founder and Chairman of Amazon

 

“Remembering that I’ll be dead soon is the most important tool I’ve ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life. Because almost everything – all external expectations, all pride, all fear of embarrassment or failure – these things just fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly important.”-Steve Jobs,  CEO and Co-founder of Apple

“I don’t believe in failure. It is not a failure if you enjoyed the process.”- Oprah Winfrey, Actress and Talk Show Host

“A man can fail many times, but he isn’t a failure until he begins to blame somebody else.”-John Burroughs, American Naturalist

