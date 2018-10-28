Happy Birthday Bill Gates: Life and Times of the Microsoft Co-Founder

The Microsoft founder is a doting father, affectionate husband, compassionate human being and his success story is one that will remain etched in the annals of history for eternity

October 28, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Bill Gates’ birthday, the whole world sees and cherishes this figure who embodies greatness in the frame of a simpleton. He has been the richest person in the world since a number of years, and yet he is the most humble figure who has selflessly dedicated his life to philanthropy as devotedly as to his profession. Here are a few snippets from the life and times of the world’s greatest leader and man!