Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma

Jack Ma is a name that inspires like no one else in today's time. From humble beginnings to raising a business empire worth billions, his tales of overcoming failures and bouncing back from defeats is a well-known one. Here are 10 quotes to acquire some business and success acumen from the business tycoon.

"When I am myself, I am happy and have a good result."

"Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine."

"Life is so short, so beautiful. Don't be serious about work. Enjoy the lives."

"Opportunity lies in the place where the complaints are."

"A leader should have higher grit and tenacity, and be able to endure what the employees can't."

"I don't want people (in China) to have deep pockets but shallow minds."

"Never ever compete on prices, instead compete on services and innovation."

"If the customer loves you, the government will have to love you."

"You've got to make your team have value, innovation, and vision."