Business

Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma

Jack Ma has written several pages of success stories that will remain etched in the hearts and minds of the people
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma
Image credit: Shutterstock
Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jack Ma is a name that inspires like no one else in today’s time. From humble beginnings to raising a business empire worth billions, his tales of overcoming failures and bouncing back from defeats is a well-known one. Here are 10 quotes to acquire some business and success acumen from the business tycoon.

Start Slideshow
Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma

“When I am myself, I am happy and have a good result.”

Next Slide
Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma

“Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine.”

Next Slide
Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma

“Life is so short, so beautiful. Don’t be serious about work. Enjoy the lives.”

Next Slide
Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma

“Opportunity lies in the place where the complaints are.”

Next Slide
Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma

“A leader should have higher grit and tenacity, and be able to endure what the employees can’t.”

Next Slide
Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma

“I don’t want people (in China) to have deep pockets but shallow minds.”

Next Slide
Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma

“Never ever compete on prices, instead compete on services and innovation.”

Next Slide
Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma

“If the customer loves you, the government will have to love you.”

Next Slide
Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma

“You’ve got to make your team have value, innovation, and vision."

Next Slide
Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma

“The dark days at Alibaba”: “If you don't give up, you still have a chance. And when you are small, you have to be very focused and rely on your brain, not your strength.” 
 

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Know the Tricks of the Trade from the Undisputed King of Business: Jack Ma
 Next Slide