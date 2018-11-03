Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Forget Work, It Is Time To Enjoy The Festive Vibes

Our first-weekend guide is all about foodgasm and you just can't miss these top pick

November 3, 2018 4 min read

While you were sweating it off in the conference rooms or making some strategies, we thought why not come up with something that can help you enjoy life more than usual?

Entrepreneur India - Lifestyle is starting with an exclusive ‘Weekend Guide’ and we bet you are as excited as we are. Every week, new picks, new place, new vibe and a new theme.

While work is your permanent partner, how about adding some buzz to life after it? Weekends are about de-stressing and we are making sure you exactly do the same. While picking a place can be a tedious job, here are things that should be on your radar this Diwali.

It’s time to reconcile with your friends –family and what can be your better companion than food? Get ready to treat your taste goblets with our guide…..and this is just the beginning.

P.S. Entrepreneur India - Lifestyle ‘Weekend Guide’ is all about cool things, top picks, must-attend gigs and a lot more on how to make up your weekend. So watch this space for what happening in India every weekend.