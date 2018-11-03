Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Forget Work, It Is Time To Enjoy The Festive Vibes
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
While you were sweating it off in the conference rooms or making some strategies, we thought why not come up with something that can help you enjoy life more than usual?
Entrepreneur India - Lifestyle is starting with an exclusive ‘Weekend Guide’ and we bet you are as excited as we are. Every week, new picks, new place, new vibe and a new theme.
While work is your permanent partner, how about adding some buzz to life after it? Weekends are about de-stressing and we are making sure you exactly do the same. While picking a place can be a tedious job, here are things that should be on your radar this Diwali.
It’s time to reconcile with your friends –family and what can be your better companion than food? Get ready to treat your taste goblets with our guide…..and this is just the beginning.
P.S. Entrepreneur India - Lifestyle ‘Weekend Guide’ is all about cool things, top picks, must-attend gigs and a lot more on how to make up your weekend. So watch this space for what happening in India every weekend.
Across India - Millet Festival
It’s time to celebrate the traditional grains of India and this is the place to be. Punjab Grill, BKC is hosting the Millet Festival where you will witness the diversity and richness of the ingredient in a plethora of dishes.
Delight your heart with dishes like chaat, multigrain sev puri with avocado chutney, lauki and multigrain tikki, Kashmiri gucchi aur samak, ragi da halwa, and bajra malpua naal kesar rabdi.
Date & Time: Till 30th November ’18 (11 am to 10 pm)
Venue: Punjab Grill (Across India)
Delhi- Diwali Special Menu
Diwali is one such festival where you can eat tons of sweets- guilt free. In case you are away from home or wonder, where you can enjoy all sort of Indian street food and sweets together, head to Hyatt Regency and dig into their Diwali Special menu.
Date: Till November 7th, 2018.
Venue: Hyatt Regency Delhi
Mumbai - Lil Flea at Jio Gardens BKC
We understand travelling in Mumbai can be a tough job, so we have the best solution for you. If looking for everything under one roof, the Lil flea is a must on your list.
This flea is a one-of-a-kind event with over 350 pop-ups participating. From shopping, food to having a leisure time, there is something or the other for everyone.
Date & Time: Nov 3-4 (3 pm to Midnight)
Venue: Jio Garden, BKC
Bangalore- Pet Special Outdoor Brunch
Nothing can get better if our pooch can accompany us along for a sassy brunch! In order to celebrate and reward our besties, Keys Select Hotel Hosur Road is starting with an outdoor Sunday Brunch where we can bring our mate along. The cherry on top is a special counter that will be set with dog food. So if in Bangalore don’t forget to drop here.
Date & Time: Every Sunday This November 2018 (12.30 pm to 3.30 pm)
Venue: Keys Café, Keys Hotel, Opposite Live 100 Hospital, Hosur Road, Electronic City, Bangalore
Delhi- Waffle Festival
It is carnival time for all the waffle lovers. Over 20 Waffle Stations and 40 to live band performance, it is time to fall in love with waffle all over again.
Dates & TIme: From 2nd to 4th November 2018
Venue: The Plaza, Select CITYWALK, Saket
Mumbai- Celebrate The Festival Of Lights With Hipshaking Music And Paan Cheesecake
As the biggest and brightest festival of Diwali fast approaching, it calls for a family celebration. So how about a night with hip shaking music, delectable food options from India to Mexico till 3 am and paan cheesecake on the house? Shalom Bar & Kitchen is certainly the place to be if this is something you are looking for.
Date: 10th November 2018 (1pm to 3 am)
Venue: 6th Floor, kukreja arcade, 19th Rd, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur East
Delhi- Sunday Brunch With Sarthak Sachdeva
It is raining food and music in the capital. Popular eatery 38 Barracks café and Bar, Sunday Brunch is going to have food, dessert, mocktails and the tunes of emerging musician and composer Sarthak Sachdeva, who will be performing live, flowing around.
Date & Time: Every Sunday this November at 12 pm.
Venue: 38 Barracks Cafe and Bar, M- 38, Ground and First Floor, M Block, Outer Circle, Connaught Place