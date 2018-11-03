Drops and Falls Didn't Stop Simone Biles From Making History: 3 Things to Know Today

Simone and her sister Adria are both gymnasts. Biles is considered as one of the greatest sportspersons that America has given to the world. Simone became interested in Gymnastics from the age of 6. Her coach, Aimee Boorman, took Biles under her wing and has trained her all through her successful milestones. What makes the American star an important person is her black identity. She is the first African American woman to win an all-around world championship in gymnastics.