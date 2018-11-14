Business Leaders Who were Ousted Amidst Sexual Harassment Charges

The recent news of Flipkart CEO resigning amidst "personal misconduct charges" has shocked the nation. We look at some other names that cropped amidst the ongoing #MeToo wave

According to a report, 425 prominent names have cropped up this year in the #MeToo wave. This feminist campaign of the 21st century is touted as a barrier-breaking movement. It unearthed some names who were sitting comfortably in the chairs of power hiding their predatory nature from the lenses of the world. The recent news of Flipkart’s CEO, Binny Bansal resigning because of “personal misconduct charges” has gripped the nation and has shaken the business world. This situation has unravelled at a time when the e-commerce platform was making news for getting acquired by Walmart. Bansal’s resignation after getting embroiled in serious misconduct charges is not the first instance and definitely not the last. These examples also burst the bubble of awe that people held for CEOs and top business leaders. We look at a few names whose realities toppled the business world.