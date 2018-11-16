Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Bringing You The Best Of Nature, Music & Comedy
“Give me a beautiful time, French wine, pleasant weather, and some trippy music,” and we are here exactly to do the same. Entrepreneur India- Lifestyle is back with its ‘Weekend Guide’. Well, last time it was raining food and this time it is all about enjoying walking around nature, dancing on some trippy music and watching some uber cool stand up shows. Tons of choices, all you have to do is make a pick and get your Saturday and Sunday started!
Mumbai- Trail in the lesser known spots
Bhandup Pumping Station is one of the lesser known places in the city when it comes to birding. A perfect place for all the nature loves, this place has breathtaking landscapes — salt pans, grassland, mangroves, a creek, and a lake. The place is the well apt spot for migratory birds. Huge chances that you might spot: Purple Heron, Northern Pintail, Black-tailed Godwit, Ruddy Shelduck, Lesser Whistling Duck and more.
When: November 18, 7 am
Where: Bhandup Pumping Station
Entry: Rs 300 (www.inaturewatch.org)
Bangalore - Stay in harmony
For ages, the harmonica music has touched our souls but ever wondered what goes into the making of a tune by it? Get in a session with musician Vasudev Prabhu and know everything about harmonica music. The Harmonica Huddle Open Session is for anyone above the age of 10.
Where: MyBoTree, 60 Feet Road, 5th Block Koramangala
When: November 18, 4pm-6pm0
Entry: 750 per child; `1,000 per adult, `1,800 per couple (www.mybotree.com/registrations)
Mumbai - Love For Indie Music, OFF THE ROOF 2018
Who said a music night couldn’t cater to everyone’s taste and choice? The fifth edition of ‘Off the Roof’ brings India’s popular biggest rappers, Raftaar and DIVINE. One will also get to see Hindi rock band The Local Train; electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink and an all-female folk/jazz/blues band Ladies Compartment adding more sass to the glorious night.
When: November 17, 5:00 pm
Where: PJ Hindu Gymkhana, Marine Lines.
Entry: Free (www. redbull.in/off theroof2018)
Ahmedabad- Apna Open Mic
Yet another place where you will witness fresh and new talent entertaining you and making the best of your night. This is Apna Open Mic’s 5th Edition and if you haven’t attended this yet, give it a try.
When: Nov 17, 07.00 PM - 09.30 PM
Where: American Corner - 301 Sun Square Building, On Dr Umashankar Joshi Marg, Near C. G. Road, Navrangpura
Entry: Free
Mumbai: Finding Flamingos
How about spending your Sunday watching some Flamingos and enjoy natural beauty like never before. Airoli Flamingo Sanctuary is spread across 896 hectares of mangrove forests and 794 hectares of a water body giving you spectacular view. Flamingos, which start visiting the city around this time of the year, play an important role in maintaining the mudflat/mangrove ecosystem. by Birds to spot: Greater
When: Nov 18, 8.45 am
Where: Airoli Flamingo Sanctuary
Entry: Rs 299 (Naturalist Foundation)
Delhi – Saturday Night With JustSul
Famous renowned Dubai celebrity and influencer JustSul is in the capital all set to entertain the audiences like never before.
When: November 17, 10 pm
Where: Mnky Houz @Eros Hotel, Nehru Place
Mumbai – Techno beats with TIJANA T
Tijana T — who comes from Belgrade in Serbia is in town. After making people groove on her energetic DJ mixes in Ibiza, New York and Barcelona, she is about to rock Mumbai.
When: November 17, 9.30 pm.
Where: Kitty Su, Andheri (E)
Entry: Rs 1,000 onwards (www. kittysu.com)
Bangalore - Symphony of sound
Bringing all the music types together. Witness East India meeting West India and North India meeting South India in this two-day music festival. Day one is all about hearing some Bengali and Sufi songs/ While day 2 brings Bhakti saint poetry, in a contemporary style, drawn from Classical Carnatic and Indian folk fused with Rock and Reggae. Enjoy every shade of music with a jibe of the latest style.
Where: The Forum Neighbourhood Mall, Whitefield Main Rd, Prestige Ozone
When: 5.30pm–9pm, November 17 & 18
Entry: Free, but RSVP required
Mumbai - DISRUPT 2018
A festival that brings global talent together on an electronic level. The popular Famous Studios which was once famous for film shooting will turn trippy for this fest. Disrupt 2018 is all about Music, visual art to performances by artistes Lefto (USA; in pic), Free the Robots (USA), Zero 7 (UK) and BLOT! (India).
When: November 17, 4:30 pm
Where: Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi.
Entry: Rs 999 to Rs 1,599 (www.insider.in)
Ahmedabad- R3 OPEN MIC
Singing, poetry, standup comedy, monologue – are you good in any of these, take a mic and showcase your art like never before.
When: Nov 17, 08.30 PM - 10.00 PM
Where: Studio Pepperfry, S.G.Road, Titanium One, Shop No. 5, Ground Floor, Next to Rajpath Club, S.G. Road, Bodakdev.
Entry: Free
Mumbai - Reproduce Session
The bunch of new musicians never fails to surprise you. So if you are in town or thinking where to head? We recommend you this wonderful showcase by Delhi-based music collective REProduce Artists. Some artists who will be performing there are Riatsu, Zzz, FTS Music and D80.
When: Nov 17, 5:00 pm.
Where: The Mumbai Assembly, Bandra
Entry: Free (www.ears.asia)
Ahmedabad- Flexible Jokes
A place where local comedians are given chance to try their jokes and you get to decide the fate of their wit. Get ready to hear some sour while some epic gags that might crack you up instantly.
When: November 17, 7:30-9:30 pm
Where: RashCafé, 7, Row House, 8, Premchand Nagar Society, Bodakdev
Entry: Rs 100
Mumbai - Birdwatching in the Wetlands
Enjoy your Sunday birdwatching at Nerul wetlands, where one gets to see various migratory birds during the winter mornings. You might get a chance to spot Eurasian Curlew, Lesser Sand Plover, Little Ring Plover, Kentish Plover, Common Curlew, Common Redshank, Little Stint, Temminck’s Stint, Terek, Northern Shoveller, Broad-billed Sandpiper, Black-headed Ibis, Painted Stork, and Black-tailed Godwit.
Where: Seawood Estates, Nerul
When: November 18, 8 am
Entry: Rs 400 for Bombay Natural History Society members and Rs 500 for non-members.