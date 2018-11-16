Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Bringing You The Best Of Nature, Music & Comedy

For ages, the harmonica music has touched our souls but ever wondered what goes into the making of a tune by it? Get in a session with musician Vasudev Prabhu and know everything about harmonica music. The Harmonica Huddle Open Session is for anyone above the age of 10.

Where: MyBoTree, 60 Feet Road, 5th Block Koramangala

When: November 18, 4pm-6pm0

Entry: 750 per child; `1,000 per adult, `1,800 per couple (www.mybotree.com/registrations)