Breaking Barriers: Decoding India's Shepreneurs

The idea of creating 100% toxin-free baby products came when Alagh found it difficult to find chemical-free products for her son, Agastya. To address this concern of mothers which they incessantly day in and day out, the corporate trainer became an entrepreneur and co-founded MamaEarth. Responsible for product development and community management, Alagh is responsible for product development and community management.

What have been your struggles as a women entrepreneur?

As an entrepreneur, you work with people from all walks of life, very few of them are professional and are evolved around concepts of diversity. It's especially true when you are dealing with contractors, small-scale vendors that you face more struggles since a lot of them are not used to the idea of a female boss around them. Apart from this of course, as a mother and entrepreneur, I am doing 2 full-time jobs so it always takes a toll in terms of the number of hours available. I wake up at 4 am to make sure I accomplish all activities of the day.

What is the mission of your endeavours?

It is to single-mindedly, create a safer world for babies and a stress-free world for parents.

A message for women struggling as entrepreneurs

Put your goals on top and change your circumstances to achieve them, do not put your circumstances on top and change your goals accordingly. You are a wonder woman who can do whatever she chooses to!