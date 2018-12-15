A Look at the Wedding that United the Business, Political and the Entertainment World like Never Before!

It is needless to say that Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal's wedding was a grand affair! What's more is that brought Beyonce, Hilary Clinton and many more stalwarts in one frame!

December 15, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got married to Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal. The year’s biggest business alliance saw the industry’s most popular and famous names. The big surprise came when Former First Lady of the United States Hillary Clinton and Former United States Secretary of the State John Kerry were spotted at the wedding. SInger, Beyonce’s performance added to the grandiosity of the Ambani-Piramal wedding celebrations. All the fanfare aside, a fact that is noticeable and the subject of many talks is how the marriage of the children of these two biggest business scions is going to impact the business world.