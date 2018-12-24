Entrepreneurs' Vacation Guide: Places They Travelled in 2018

Name of the place travelled: Within New Zealand, I travelled to Hamilton, Wellington & Auckland.

One word to describe the place: Not a word but I'd describe New Zealand as the place for Educational Research & Innovation

Good places to eat: The Kirk Cafe, Little Bird Organics and The Unbakery

Tourist attractions: Waitomo Caves and The Lord of the Rings Hobbiton from Auckland

Thoughts About the trip: I went NZ to explore and understand their education ecosystem by approaching schools, principals and teachers with a goal to gain exposure to progressive ideas, innovation, models and technology in New Zealand’s education system (in and outside classrooms).

In my discussions with the principals of the schools we visited, I realized why the teachers and children are just so much at peace with their individual roles in the classroom. The school leadership building policies to give an environment of utmost freedom to the teachers, the teachers in turn feeling empowered to manage and give their best in the classroom and the child learning not only what is expected but also learning to learn on his own. Certainly, something we as educators have to make note of.