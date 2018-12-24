Entrepreneurs' Vacation Guide: Places They Travelled in 2018
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.The time to put a curtain on 2018 has finally arrived! Days away from 2019, Entrepreneur India digs the travel diaries of these entrepreneurs to unravel the most beautiful and exotic places on Earth! Swipe right to see the places they visited in 2018 and plan your vacations as well.
Sakshi Sagaraju, Founder and MD Kazé & Bangalore Brew Works
Name of the place travelled: Scotland
One word to describe the place:Serene
Good Places to eat: Too many but to name a few that stood out were - Eeusk: amazing seafood located across the road from Oban Distillery and The Kitchen & The Snow Goose near Inverness that serves Modern British Food.
Tourist attraction: Distilleries tour, castles, museums and quaint antique boutiques
Thoughts about the trip: Refreshing break!
Sharan Grandigae, Founder & CEO of Redd Experience Design
Name of the place travelled: Athens, Greece
One word to describe the place: Friendly
Good places to eat: God's Restaurant, Rooster's, A for Athens and just about any souvlaki/gyro cart on the street
Tourist attraction: The Acropolis (of course) and the Acropolis Museum, Plaka and Monastiraki, Piraeus, the ancient Olympic stadium, there's so much to see.
Thoughts about the trip: The Greeks are incredibly friendly people and go out of their way to understand what you're saying and help you out. Apart from some pickpocket menace in a couple of tourist-heavy areas, the city felt really safe. And the people seem so resilient despite the severe recession they've been facing.
Rahul Gupta, Co-founder of BlackNgreen
Name of the place travelled: Morocco
One word to describe the place: Colourful
Good Places to eat: Henna Art Cafe, Limoni, Grand Cafe de la Poste, Pepe Nero
Tourist attraction: Bab al- Mansour, Essaouira Beach, Erg Chebbi, Sahara, Marrakesh Medina
Thoughts about the trip: What a wonderful trip it was! Morocco is an enchanting country. There is so much history to see. Highlights were the night in dessert & food. Its a perfect escape from your busy schedule & definitely do enjoy a typical Moroccan meal & a sunset cocktail.
Chitra Ravi of Co-Founder and CEO, Chrysalis
Name of the place travelled: Within New Zealand, I travelled to Hamilton, Wellington & Auckland.
One word to describe the place: Not a word but I'd describe New Zealand as the place for Educational Research & Innovation
Good places to eat: The Kirk Cafe, Little Bird Organics and The Unbakery
Tourist attractions: Waitomo Caves and The Lord of the Rings Hobbiton from Auckland
Thoughts About the trip: I went NZ to explore and understand their education ecosystem by approaching schools, principals and teachers with a goal to gain exposure to progressive ideas, innovation, models and technology in New Zealand’s education system (in and outside classrooms).
In my discussions with the principals of the schools we visited, I realized why the teachers and children are just so much at peace with their individual roles in the classroom. The school leadership building policies to give an environment of utmost freedom to the teachers, the teachers in turn feeling empowered to manage and give their best in the classroom and the child learning not only what is expected but also learning to learn on his own. Certainly, something we as educators have to make note of.
Priyadeep Sinha, Founder and CEO, Kidovators
Name of the place travelled: Sao Paulo (Brazil)
One word to describe the place: Skyscraper City
Good places to eat: Just too many. Mercado Municipal is a massive marketplace selling various fresh products. Also, a visit to a Boteco is a great experience for the best Caipirinha (a refreshing drink made of cachaca, sugar and lime) which I had I also had a wonderful meal of Feijoada which is a collection of stews of beans, pork and beef eaten with rice at RestauranteRabayat
Tourist attractions: Being the city of skyscrapers, I spent an entire morning walking along the Avenida Paulista which is the heart of the financial hub of Sao Paulo. The Avenue also has some cool malls for shopping as well as numerous museums and art houses of which I visited a couple as well. Sao Paulo Cathedral is also a good place to visit.
Thoughts about the trip: I spent quite a bit of time roaming alone while I was told by many people is a very dangerous city and never got that vibe in the areas that I moved around. I handily used Google Translator and increased my vocabulary of Portuguese words and loved every bit of learning a little about the beautiful language. Since I spoke about the 'Future of Education' there, it was great to interact with an audience that was so keen to learn more. It also showed that the people of the city care a lot about their education especially going into the future.
Ashish Gurnani, Co-founder, Postfold
Name of the place: Sydney Australia
One word to describe the place: Vibrant
Good places to eat: Mr Wong’s, Palmer and co.
Tourist attraction: Bondi beach, Opera house, Harbour Bridge and Taronga Zoo
Thoughts about the trip: The perfect balance of city life and a relaxed beach life. There's something to do for everyone!
Rajiv Srivatsa, CPTO and Co-Founder, Urban Ladder
Name of the place travelled: Hong Kong
Good places to eat: When in HK, do try Mother Of Pizzas. They have the best and biggest pizzas in town!
A good hotel to stay: I like to stay at Novotel. It’s reasonably priced and bangs in the city centre.
Tourist attractions: Hong Kong is full of options! I like the nightclub zone. And going to Disneyland with my daughter.
Thoughts about the trip: I love going to Hong Kong. An ideal holiday destination, it has something for everyone! You can explore it solo, all by yourself, or with family and friends – there’s enough to see and do. It is also perfect for the diversity that it boasts of attractions, activities and people. Its proximity to the sea and the mountains, with all the tropical natural beauty around, makes it tick all the boxes for me. There are insane tastes and flavours at every corner, both culinary and cultural!
Karan Tanna, Founder and CEO, Yellow Tie Hospitality Management LLP
Name of the place travelled-New York City
A good hotel to stay: I stay at ROW NYC. It’s very modern, located in midtown Manhattan.
Good places to eat: Artichoke Pizza! Also, try the mom n-pop restaurants in East Village.
Tourist Attractions:The hustle of Manhattan, pop culture of Brooklyn and the soul of the east village. Visiting New York and soaking all this in is my energy dose.
Thoughts about the trip: “I love travelling to New York City at least twice a year. The city is the melting pot of food trends and global cuisines. And since I have a passion for the restaurant business, NYC provides great opportunities for both exploration and inspiration. It is a perfect leisure destination, combined with a lot of learning!
Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii
Name of the place travelled: Tokyo
A good hotel to stay: When here, I like to stay at the Ryokans or the traditional Japanese hotels.
Good places to eat: Okonomiyaki Kiji is my favourite restaurant in the city.
Tourist Attractions:Tokyo is full of options! I’d say do try the nearby attractions too like the Nara Park.
Thoughts about the trip: Typically, I am a mountain lover, and have even trekked the Ladakh Everest Base Camp and the Markha valley. But at the moment, Tokyo is on top of my favourite holiday spots’ list. Japan has a very different vibe to it. And Tokyo, in particular, boasts a great combination of modernism and technology, along with tradition and culture — you can enjoy the conservative as well as the progressive in the same city!
PC Musthafa, Co-Founder and CEO, iD Fresh Food
Name of the place travelled-Dubai
A good hotel to stay: I enjoy staying at Atlantis The Palm. It’s super luxurious, and a whole other world in itself!
Good places to eat: I highly recommend Kitchen 6 in JW Marriott, on Sheikh Zayed Road.
Tourist Attractions:Visit Burj Khalifa and Aquaventure Waterpark. Also try sand sports such as dune bashing.
Thoughts about the trip: Dubai is my favourite holiday destination. From a tourist’s paradise to a thriving business hub, the emirate is always abuzz with great energy, and that’s what I love the most about it. From high-end malls and shopping centres to state-of-the-art amusement and water parks, it is a great blend of luxury and adventure. The vibrant art scene, fascinating food culture, and cosmopolitan nature make it a melting pot of various different traditions and customs, a delight to see and partake in!
