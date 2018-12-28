Quotes

Memorable Quotes from Leaders Who Died in 2018

Remembering them at the end of the year, here we take a look back at their words of wisdom
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read

From former US President George H.W. Bush to Marvel’s superhero Stan Lee, this year we lost many icons.

Remembering them at the end of the year, here we take a look back at their wise words that have become the biggest learnings for us in 2018.

Here’s why these quotes are going to stay with us forever.

Paul Allen

Paul Allen
Image credit: Twitter

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Paul Allen died at the age 65.

“The possible is constantly being redefined, and I care deeply about helping humanity move forward.”

George H.W. Bush

George H.W. Bush
Image credit: Twitter

The 41st US President will be best remembered for his incredible role in ending Cold War, and taking on Saddam Hussain.

“I do not mistrust the future; I do not fear what is ahead. For our problems are large, but our heart is larger.”

Kate Spade

Kate Spade
Image credit: Wikipedia

The iconic handbag maker Kate Spade died at 55. The death of the globally renowned ace designer left all of us in shock and grief after her reports of committing suicide spread out.

"If you’re as honest and fair as you can be, not only in business but in life, things will work out."

Wang Jian

Wang Jian
Image credit: Twitter

The co-founder of the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Wang Jian died of falling in southern France. Jian had been an exceptional leader in HNA during his entrepreneurial journey.

"It is not an easy job to get hold of new notes because there are so many people who require it.”

 

Stan Lee

Stan Lee
Image credit: Twitter

The superhero of Marvel comics, Stan Lee left the world in grief after his death. The legendary comic writer has so much to teach to us.

If you are interested in what you do, that keeps you going! 

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking
Image credit: Twitter

British physicist and the inventor of black-hole theory Stephen Hawking died at age 76. Hawking was one of the longest survivors of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Despite his illness, he went on to achieve infinite success and respect in his life for his work and courage.

“The past, like the future, is indefinite and exists only as a spectrum of possibilities.”

Sergio Marchionne

Sergio Marchionne
Image credit: Twitter

One of the world’s great business leaders, Sergio Marchionne died at age 66 following complication in a surgery. The world will always be a fan of his business acumen and leadership quality.

The pitch is that there is a better to way to run this business, i'll wait, and we'll get it done.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Image credit: Twitter

Former Indian Prime Minister passed away at 93. Vajpayee was a master of words and a great poet, author and political leader. His exceptional teachings and wise words will always guide the next generation,

“Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity.”

