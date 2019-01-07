The Best Strategies to Attract Top Talent in 2019

With the role of technology increasing in the recruitment sector, it's critical for HR to be agile and forward thinking

January 7, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The year 2018 was all about what kind of a candidate would be suitable for a particular job. In the new year, the focus will shift to companies and their change in mindset when it comes to finding, evaluating and paying their employees.

So says Jeanne MacDonald, global co-operating executive and president of global talent solutions for Korn Ferry’s RPO and Professional Search business. “To succeed in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent as we head into another year, it’s critical to be agile and forward thinking.”

The management consulting firm recently released its “Emerging Talent Trends 2019” report, which was based on interviews with talent acquisition specialists, compensation experts, and human resource (HR) professionals from across the world.

Here are some of the trends: