Women Entrepreneurs

Women Who Replaced Laptops and Cameras with Pens!

History is not new to women taking over in the boardroom, but what happens when the same women choose pen to wield power?
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Women Who Replaced Laptops and Cameras with Pens!
Image credit: Sudha Murthy Facebook, Twinkle Khanna Official Facebook, Soha Ali Khan Official Twitter, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw official Twitter
Feature Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Women have time and again proven that their power in the boardroom is merited and unstoppable! Not just in boardrooms, but accomplishments of women roar in every field plausible. However, what happens when boardrooms get replaced with desktops with papers piled up on either sides and laptops are replaced with pens? Here are women took up writing and proved that women can and they will do anything and everything!

Start Slideshow
Women Who Replaced Laptops and Cameras with Pens!

Sudha Murthy

Sudha Murthy
Image credit: Sudha Murthy Facebook

It would be wrong to call Sudha Murthy just the wife of Infosys co-founder Narayanan Murthy. She has done much beyond than just being the wife of the co-founder of India’s one of the largest tech giants. An author who writes simple stories embedded with deep morals, Sudha Murthy has dawned several hats. She is also spearheading the cause of social work with the numerous NGOs being operated under her. Her books ‘Gently Falls the Bakula’, ‘Dollar Bahu,’ ‘Wise and Otherwise’ have been among the bestsellers.

Next Slide
Women Who Replaced Laptops and Cameras with Pens!

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Image credit: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Official Twitter

The Biocon Managing Director and Chairperson are known to rule the boardroom. She has given India one of the first women entrepreneurs and business leaders and paved the way for many others. The billionaire woman who started and made India has its first and largest biopharmaceuticals firm has written Ale and Arty, an elaborated and well-researched story of beer. Shaw, also known as the beer master has made and brought the story of beer closer to the world. She is one classic example of how women can be multi-faceted and successful in whatever they do.

Next Slide
Women Who Replaced Laptops and Cameras with Pens!

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna
Image credit: Twinkle Khanna Official Facebook

There was a time when Twinkle Khanna made news for delivering flops. Soon she married superstar Akshay Kumar and became another forgettable name in Bollywood. A decade later, her first book released and she, in no time she climbed the bestseller list! Her books are characterized by simple and tongue-in-cheek writing. Her wit and humour have clicked with the sensibilities of the audience. It doesn’t matter if she didn’t have a successful run in films, Mrs, Funnybones has finally and eternally found her true calling!

Next Slide
Women Who Replaced Laptops and Cameras with Pens!

Naina Lal Kidwai

Naina Lal Kidwai
Image credit: Naina Lal Kidwai Facebook

The former CEO and country head of HSBC is another name on our list who has had quite a journey from the boardroom to the desk of paper piles. She has used her experience to write a compelling tale of the environment and what opportunities and hazards they present us in her book, Survive or Sink: An Action Agenda for Sanitation, Water, Pollution and Green. 

Next Slide
Women Who Replaced Laptops and Cameras with Pens!

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan
Image credit: Soha Ali Khan Official Twitter

Khan is not new to the idea of hopping careers. From an air hostess to being an actor and now an author, Soha Ali Khan has some experience in what works and what doesn’t. Her sporty and wise attitude came into limelight when she took her “moderately famous” status to the next level and wrote an entire book about it. Despite a moderate run in films, the Columbia University graduate has established herself as an intellect, intelligent mind in an industry where beauty is of prime and paramount importance. Her book won the popular award for best biography at the Crossword Book Awards 2018. 

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Women Who Replaced Laptops and Cameras with Pens!
  • Sudha Murthy
  • Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
  • Twinkle Khanna
  • Naina Lal Kidwai
  • Soha Ali Khan
 Next Slide