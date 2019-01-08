What Would You Tell Your Younger Self?

We asked six entrepreneurs in the Asia Pacific region to reflect on the lessons learnt, and share the advice they wish to tell their younger selves. Here's what they had to say

January 8, 2019 2 min read

We all have our share of regrets. May be it was the wrong choice at college, the wrong early investment, the habit of constantly worrying about the future, or not taking life seriously enough. Of course, we cannot go back in time and change our choices, and why should we? These setbacks are actually valuable lessons in disguise that make us what we are today. We asked six entrepreneurs in the AsiaPacific region to reflect on the lessons learnt, and share the advice they wish to tell their younger selves. Here’s what they had to say.

With inputs from Pooja Singh and Nidhi Singh.

(This article was first published in the January issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

David Sosna, founder-CEO, Personetics (Japan)

Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific

Renee Wang, founder-CEO, Castbox (China)

Image credit: Entrepreneur India

Phil Zamani, CEO and chairman of AERGO and co-CEO of Blocko (South Korea)

Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific

Ruth Hatherley, founder-CEO, Moneycatcha (Australia)

Image credit: Company handout

Avneesh Agrawal, CEO, Netradyne (India/US)

Image credit: Company handout

Vaibhav Dabhade, founder-CEO, Anchanto (Singapore)

Image credit: Entrepreneur India

“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, just stop for a moment.”“When you see an opportunity in the market and the timing aligns, you need to seize the opportunity with everything you have. Everyone understands that being an entrepreneur requires unwavering dedication and commitment, but there’s actually more to it than that. You also have to know when to go all in on a project or a decision.”Be more humble and surround yourself with smarter people earlier in your career. Don’t waste time (especially on games!), and find a job or role that you are passionate about (money is secondary). Finally, spend more time with your parents and make them proud.“... to be brave, always. Surround yourself with people who want to help you be the best version of you. Find what nourishes your soul and do that every day. There’s always a path to success so don’t be afraid to be unconventional. It’s always darkest before the dawn so keep going toward the exact point where you want to be.”“Don’t stress over the little stuff. Bigger challenges and opportunities are waiting for you.”“Quit your job and get into the startup scene as early as possible, and last but not the least, saving some money on the side would go a long way.”