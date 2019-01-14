Three Apps that Will Help You Get More Out of Each Day
The life of an entrepreneur is a busy one. Too many calls to make, too many people to meet and respond to, too many papers to see and evaluate. It’s a never-ending cycle, and the struggle is real. In such a scenario, technology is certainly helpful.
There are over a million apps available for download. Each offers something unique—one tells you when to doze off and when to wake up, one informs what you should eat and how much, and one nudges you to answer your pending email and text messages. Whatever the problem is, an app has the solution for you.
We look at three apps that will not only help you be more organized, but could even change the way your business operates, saving you time and money. All are free and available both on iOS and Android.
Wunderlist
Wunderlist is the easiest way to get stuff done. The easy-to-use app helps you create as many separate lists as you like, and file them accordingly to ensure your day remains organized. Whether you’re planning a holiday, sharing a shopping list with a partner or managing multiple work projects, Wunderlist is here to help you tick off all your personal and professional to-dos.
What’s also great about this app is that it allows you to access your lists from on any device. Once you are signed up, you can access your evening errands list from your computer and look it up on your phone when you are in the supermarket in the evening.
There’s more: you can share your files with multiple users. So it comes really handy when you are working on a team project.
RescueTime
With so many distractions and possibilities in digital life, it's easy to get scattered. This is where RescueTime comes handy. The app helps you understand your daily habits so you can focus and be more productive. It runs securely in the background on your computer and mobile devices, tracks time spent on applications and websites, and then gives you a detailed report and data based on your activity.
The best bit: You can set alerts to let yourself know when you spent a certain amount of time on an activity, and you can block distracting websites by choosing an amount of time to focus and RescueTime will block them for you.
Asana
This team management app helps you stay on top of your work from anywhere. Whether you are travelling, in a meeting or standing in a queue in the bank, Asana allows to capture tasks, to-dos, and get reminders. You can communicate with colleagues, assign them work, map out each step, update projects, and have discussions with your team -- all with the touch of a button.