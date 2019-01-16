Three Key Cyber Security Trends of 2019

Potential economic loss across large-sized organizations in Asia Pacific due to cyber-security incidents can hit a staggering US$30 million

January 16, 2019

When it comes to scaling in the current economic environment, companies are focusing on emerging technologies. This, however, is putting them at an increased risk of cyber attacks. A report by Deloitte says information security is currently the number one trend affecting business, the workforce, and customers.

Almost 40 per cent of private businesses state that managing cyber-security and information security risks will be the top investment priority over the next 12 months, says the report, “Technology in the mid-market: Embracing technology”.

Over the past few years, cyber attacks have been increasing at an alarming rate. A recent Frost & Sullivan study says the potential economic loss across large-sized organizations in Asia Pacific due to cyber-security incidents can hit a staggering US$30 million.

We asked Ed Powers, the US Managing Principal at Deloitte Cyber Risk Services, what companies should do in 2019 to fight cyber attacks.

Here’s what he had to say. Edited excerpts: