What it takes to Make it to India's Most Successful Entrepreneur Coffee Table Book

January 30, 2019 3 min read

India's Most Successful Entrepreneur is a collection of India's finest and the most successful entrepreneurs. It's dedicated to the men and women who have left enduring stories of entrepreneurship. It is also meant to inspire the generations to come. This article is to re-iterate if you have what it takes to make it to the top!

Perseverance

The journey of an entrepreneur is a treacherous path. It is filled with numerous difficulties, so then what does it take to keep going through the ups and downs of entrepreneurship? It is none other than perseverance. An entrepreneur needs to be persistent to keep moving forward. He or she needs to persist throughout the phases of low sales, employees exiting the organization, bankruptcy and even some controversial aspects that surround a company or a business.

For instance, Colonel Sanders, the founder of the iconic fried chicken brand, KFC started pursuing his dream only after the age of 65. He had seen everything from failures to bankruptcy but what kept him going all throughout? It was his persistence to keep pursuing that one vision that his life was waiting to manifest.

If you have an iron-clad skin to battle through the hardships of the entrepreneurial journey, then you definitely have what it takes!

Commitment

Commitment is needed in any endeavour. The journey of an entrepreneur is a solitary one despite the fact that he is always surrounded by people. However, the businessmen always have a commitment towards the people around him. Towards his employees, debtors, shareholders, consumers, customers etc.

Passion

Passion for entrepreneurship is paramountly important. Without passion, there is no journey possible in the field of entrepreneurship. Steve Jobs is a classic example of an entrepreneur who was deeply passionate about his work. At one point in time, he was ousted from his own company. It must be a humiliating defeat but Jobs realizing the fault in his stars bounced back in no time only start a second and successful inning in Apple.

If passion is coursing through the veins of an entrepreneur, he will always be upbeat and no storm or blizzard can come between him and his vision.

Give Back to the Society

Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates are two leaders who shown outstanding commitment towards society through philanthropic activities. Benefitting the society at large should be the root of all entrepreneurial endeavours. Starting with a micro-level endeavour to illuminate the society and the endeavour itself can become a macro-level enterprise.

Madam CJ Walker, the first black woman to become a self-made millionaire became an entrepreneur at a time when the idea of black-women-entrepreneurship did not even exist! She recognized the dearth of products that catered to the African women audience. This became a fuelling drive and fresh groundswell for cosmetic hair products that fulfilled the needs of the black female customers. Her cause and vision for women entrepreneurship were crystal clear.