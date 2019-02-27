20 Innovative Business Ideas Doing Well Overseas (That Could Make You Money In SA)

TaskRabbit is a community marketplace for errands and smaller tasks. Users post a task and say how much they’ll pay someone to complete it. Another willing user accepts the task and gets paid for doing it.

Why this is an innovative idea:

TaskRabbit continues to gain momentum in the United States and is creating an on-demand workforce. This app creates jobs and supplemental income. Just like teenagers and students babysit in their free time, people can now run errands in their free time and get paid.

Why this innovative idea should be brought to SA:

There are just not enough hours in the day to do everything needing to be done. What if, while you were at work you could pay someone to run your errands, leaving you more downtime and time to spend with your family?

This app would enable unemployed individuals to earn an income by doing several small tasks every day.