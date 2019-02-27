20 South African Side-Hustles You Can Start This Weekend

Are you a bit of a foodie? Do you enjoy making interesting and unique food for your friends and family? Perhaps you should invest in a food truck and earn some extra money on the side?

Miles Kubheka was so inspired by the fictional character he played, named Vuyo in the Hansa adverts from a few years ago, that he turned his fictional Vuyo’s Original Wors company into a real-life, well-known South African branded food cart operation.

“It’s better to ask forgiveness than permission. I never asked SABMiller if I could use ‘Vuyo’,” admits Kubheka. He now has his own restaurant and that’s only the beginning of the success that has resulted from this side-hustle.

Crumbs and Cream, a popular ice-cream sandwich restaurant started off with just a tuk-tuk at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. This was a low cost, mobile operation, which the founders could start while still working full-time. Their business did so well that they now have an additional location in Cape Town and a location in Johannesburg.