#5 Budget Smartphones With Huge Battery Backup
If a strong battery is your basic requirement that tops your feature list when it comes to buying a smartphone, Entrepreneur India brings you some options that you can choose from.
To make it simple and easy for you, we bring you the best phones with 4000mAh battery which automatically guarantees a big battery life. Also, you surely have a battery life that will get you easily through the day. So without any wait, here are the top picks for you:
Mi Max 2
Looking for a big screen, this is a phone we can totally vouch for. Redmi phones are ruling the Indian market and looking at the response Xiaomi can introduce this plus size phone which has a huge battery of 5300mAh. As per the company, the phone’s battery lasts up to 18 hours of video playback, 57 hours of talk time and over 31 days of standby. The phone comes with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3.
Basic Information:
Weight: 211g
Dimensions: 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6mm
OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Screen size: 6.44-inch
Resolution: 1920 x 1080
CPU: Snapdragon 625
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Battery: 5300mAh
Rear camera: 12MP
Front camera: 5MP
Price: 16,999
Samsung Galaxy M20
This new kid on block is an amazing piece to own. The battery lasts for more than 12 hours and comes with fast-charging cable. However, it still uses the AndroidNo 5 GHz WI-Fi support. Having a big battery has become a thing now and Samsung has finally up their game. The battery can even last up to 24 hours if used efficiently.
Basic Information:
OS: Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience v 9.5 UX
Processor: Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC with 3GB/4GB RAM
Storage: 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 512GB
Battery: 5000mAh
Price: INR 10,990
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
To put it simply, this one is the best in the market right now for this price. Use it as much as you want, the heavy battery is all here to support you. You might get tired but the battery won’t. Pretty equipped camera and expandable storage make it a perfect buy.
Basic Information:
Weight: 181g
Dimensions: 158.6 × 75.4 × 8.05mm
OS: Android 7 (Nougat)
Screen size: 5.99-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2160
CPU: Snapdragon 636
RAM: 3/4/6GB
Storage: 32/64GB
Battery: 4000mAh
Rear camera: Dual camera (12MP + 5MP)
Front camera: 20MP
Price: INR 12,980
Gionee M7 Power
Amazing phone with a great battery. Over time Gionee has made its own space in the market. Gionee M7 Power comes with a 6-inch full HD and is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. The best part of the phone is a 5000mAh battery.
Basic information:
Weight: 199g
Dimensions: 156.3 x 75.6 x 8.6 mm
OS: Android 7.1 Nougat
Screen size: 6-inch
Resolution: 1440 x 720
CPU: Snapdragon 435
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Battery: 5000mAh
Rear camera: 13MP
Front camera: 8MP
Price: INR 9,849
Moto E5
Extra battery? This is yet another good pick at a budget price. Cheapest on the list, this phone has pretty much all the smartphone features. A 5.7-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, plus a facing fingerprint scanner. Adding to the piece is a big 4,000mAh battery. Not at all a bad deal in the given price.
Basic Information:
Weight: 174g
Dimensions: 154.4 x 72.2 x 9mm
OS: Android 8.0 Oreo
Screen size: 5.7-inch
Resolution: 1440 x 720
CPU: Snapdragon 425
RAM: 2GB
Storage: 16GB
Battery: 5000mAh
Rear camera: 13MP
Front camera: 5MP
Price: INR 8,878