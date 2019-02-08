My Queue

Smartphones

#5 Budget Smartphones With Huge Battery Backup

If good battery backup is your only requirement, here are phones that you can choose from
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If a strong battery is your basic requirement that tops your feature list when it comes to buying a smartphone, Entrepreneur India brings you some options that you can choose from.

To make it simple and easy for you, we bring you the best phones with 4000mAh battery which automatically guarantees a big battery life. Also, you surely have a battery life that will get you easily through the day. So without any wait, here are the top picks for you:

Mi Max 2

Mi Max 2
Image credit: Xiaomi

Looking for a big screen, this is a phone we can totally vouch for. Redmi phones are ruling the Indian market and looking at the response Xiaomi can introduce this plus size phone which has a huge battery of 5300mAh. As per the company, the phone’s battery lasts up to 18 hours of video playback, 57 hours of talk time and over 31 days of standby. The phone comes with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3.

Basic Information:

Weight: 211g

Dimensions: 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6mm

OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Screen size: 6.44-inch

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

CPU: Snapdragon 625

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 5300mAh

Rear camera: 12MP

Front camera: 5MP

Price: 16,999

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20
Image credit: Samsung

This new kid on block is an amazing piece to own. The battery lasts for more than 12 hours and comes with fast-charging cable. However, it still uses the AndroidNo 5 GHz WI-Fi support. Having a big battery has become a thing now and Samsung has finally up their game. The battery can even last up to 24 hours if used efficiently.

Basic Information:

OS: Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience v 9.5 UX

Processor: Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC with 3GB/4GB RAM

Storage: 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 512GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Price: INR 10,990

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Image credit: Pixabay

To put it simply, this one is the best in the market right now for this price.  Use it as much as you want, the heavy battery is all here to support you. You might get tired but the battery won’t. Pretty equipped camera and expandable storage make it a perfect buy.

Basic Information:

Weight: 181g

Dimensions: 158.6 × 75.4 × 8.05mm

OS: Android 7 (Nougat)

Screen size: 5.99-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2160

CPU: Snapdragon 636

RAM: 3/4/6GB

Storage: 32/64GB

Battery: 4000mAh

Rear camera: Dual camera (12MP + 5MP)

Front camera: 20MP

Price: INR 12,980

Gionee M7 Power

Gionee M7 Power
Image credit: Gionee

Amazing phone with a great battery. Over time Gionee has made its own space in the market. Gionee M7 Power comes with a 6-inch full HD and is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. The best part of the phone is a 5000mAh battery.

Basic information:

Weight: 199g

Dimensions: 156.3 x 75.6 x 8.6 mm

OS: Android 7.1 Nougat

Screen size: 6-inch

Resolution: 1440 x 720

CPU: Snapdragon 435

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Rear camera: 13MP

Front camera: 8MP

Price: INR 9,849

Moto E5

Moto E5
Image credit: Pixabay

Extra battery? This is yet another good pick at a budget price. Cheapest on the list, this phone has pretty much all the smartphone features. A 5.7-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, plus a facing fingerprint scanner.  Adding to the piece is a big 4,000mAh battery. Not at all a bad deal in the given price.

Basic Information:

Weight: 174g

Dimensions: 154.4 x 72.2 x 9mm

OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

Screen size: 5.7-inch

Resolution: 1440 x 720

CPU: Snapdragon 425

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Rear camera: 13MP

Front camera: 5MP

Price: INR 8,878

