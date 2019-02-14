Decoding the Click-a-Button Generation's Way of Finding Love: Dating Apps

Ishaan Sethi, Co-founder & CEO of Delta App, has caught the nerve of the millennials correctly, “Talk to a millennial and you’ll probably realize their favourite word is “busy” and unsurprisingly so - at a time when attention spans a few seconds and one is constantly running between work and home whilst juggling multiple responsibilities; it can often be difficult to make time to meet new people.”

Today, Sethi believes, that dating apps are no longer focused on just matrimonial aspects like they were at one time – there are apps based on one’s intent. “You have apps that match people based on things they collectively hate, or even apps like Delta that are the few inclusive LGBTQ apps, globally.,” he adds

Coping with Horrific Scenarios

While talking about privacy, Sethi, agrees that stories of extortion, underage users, prostitution, blackmail etc are horrific if one looks at prominent “hook up” oriented apps that are popular with the gay community, specifically.

“Privacy & security are paramount concerns on dating apps, unfortunately, very few apps give it the level of importance one would expect.” At Delta, we’re all about helping people make meaningful connections in a secure platform.

He also adds that every profile comes with trust scores, and users are encouraged to create more trustworthy profiles to get more in-app perks, be introduced to more people and so on. “For security, we're using HTTPS, OTP based authentication, Data is secured on the Amazon server.”

Let’s Talk Business?

Sethi agrees that the dating app industry provides lucrative business opportunities, “Dating apps, especially those service niches, provide efficient and low-cost access to brands interested in relevant communities. Conventional targeting fails in such cases because there’s an error percentage one must account for when trying to reach say a gay audience on social media.”

According to Sethi, the LGBTQ community is the highest spending minority globally and expected to hit a trillion dollar mark soon. “Dating apps focused on this segment are a great avenue for brands and advertisers that would like to reach these users.”