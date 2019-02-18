Toppling Patriarchy and Disrupting Tech

Altering Scenarios

Aparna Thakker feels that technology was synonymous with men. However, the scenarios are changing now. She felt the gender disparity while pursuing engineering, “When I did my engineering, as was the norm male to female ratio was skewed in favour of males. Engineering and technology have been dominated by men in the past. But stereotypes are breaking with more number of girls pursuing tech.” she also shared that her daughters who are 7 and 9 are also learning to code.

Pushing Up the “App” Game

While it has been done and dusted in terms of discussing how dynamic the field is, Thakker feels that it is always helpful to be subscribed to tech sites and bloggers to stay updated on the latest tech and trends. “Since we make learning videos on how to use Apps, Sites and more, we have to be on top of any new App or Site that is out there.”

Content is the King

Thakker shares that for her, staying relevant doesn’t pose that big a challenge, what is challenging is to make content that stays true to the mission of its source, “Our challenge is in making content that our seniors find helpful and would like to learn about.” Thakker’s learning app endeavours to help the senior population of the country to use and understand technology.