What Inspires These 25 Women Entrepreneurs?

Arushi Jain, Co-Founder, StayHappi Pharmacy, shares-

“If you want to run for Prime Minister, you can. If you don’t, that’s wonderful too. Shave your armpits, don’t shave them. Wear flats one day, heels the next. These things are so irrelevant and surface to what it is really about, and I wish people won’t get caught up in that. We want to empower women to do exactly what they want, to be true to themselves, to have the opportunities to develop.” -Emma Watson