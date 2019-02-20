What Inspires These 25 Women Entrepreneurs?
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
While there are thousands of quotes to start your day with, now that Women’s Day is near, it’s time to ask what inspired these 25 women entrepreneurs through the highs and lows of a journey called life. While quotes of Indira Nooyi, Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey topped the list of favourites, some very unconventional and forgotten names also came on the surface.
Arushi Jain, Co-Founder, StayHappi Pharmacy, shares-
“If you want to run for Prime Minister, you can. If you don’t, that’s wonderful too. Shave your armpits, don’t shave them. Wear flats one day, heels the next. These things are so irrelevant and surface to what it is really about, and I wish people won’t get caught up in that. We want to empower women to do exactly what they want, to be true to themselves, to have the opportunities to develop.” -Emma Watson
Malini Saba, Founder, Saba Family Foundations and Saba Industries, shares-
"Women Empowerment- Feminism isn't about making women strong. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength." -G.D Anderson
Kuntal Aggarwal, Founder and Design Head, Resaiki Interiors, shares-
“There are 360 degrees, so why stick to one.” - Zaha Hadid
Rishu Gandhi, Founder and Head Brand Strategist, Mother Sparsh shares-
“Take criticism seriously, but not personally. If there is truth or merit in the criticism, try to learn from it. Otherwise, let it roll right off you.” -Hillary Clinton
Sudeshna Adak, CEO & Director at OmiX Research and Diagnostics Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., shares-
“I really believe that entrepreneurship is about being able to face failure, manage failure and succeed after failing.” -Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Megha Aggarwal, Founder & CEO at LeapSkills, shares-
“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humour, and some style” – Maya Angelou
Chitra Ravi, Founder & CEO at Chrysalis, shares-
“Do what you feel in your heart to be right —for you’ll be criticized anyway.” - Eleanor Roosevelt
Srishti Baweja, Director E2E Networks, shares-
“My husband always tells me that I’m the most unrelenting person he’s ever met, and it’s true. If I make a commitment to something I will stick to it no matter what.” - Jenny Craig
Aparna Thakker – CEO and Founder, Empowerji, shares-
“Success isn’t about how much money you make, it’s about the difference you make in people’s lives.” - Michelle Obama
Mabel Chacko - Cofounder, Open, shares-
“Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher.” - Oprah Winfrey
Khyati Mahajan, Founder, MevoFit, shares-
“If you are successful, it is because somewhere, sometime, someone gave you life or an idea that started you in the right direction. Remember also that you are indebted to life until you help some less fortunate person, just as you were helped.” - Melinda Gates
Harshita Mann, Director, Lancers International School, shares-
“There is no magic to achievement. It's really about hard work, choices, and persistence.” - Michelle Obama
Tanvi Johri, Co-founder, Carmesi, shares-
“There are only three choices in life. Be Good, Get Good, or Give Up.”- Anonymous
Girija Jhunjhunwala, Director, Campfire Graphic Novels, shares-
“True freedom is understanding that we have a choice in who and what we allow to have power over us.”-Meryl Streep
Himani Mishra, Co-founder of Brand Radiator, shares-
“Let me explain something to you. You may be President of PepsiCo. But when you step into this house, you're a wife and mother first. Nobody can take that place. So leave that crown in the garage.” –Indira Nooyi
Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, Executive Vice President,AISECT Group and Founder Director, Brainy Bear Preschools and Activity Club, shares-
“Every day you have to make a decision about whether you are going to be a wife or a mother, in fact, many times during the day you have to make those decisions. And you have to co-opt a lot of people to help you. We co-opted our families to help us. We plan our lives meticulously so we can be decent parents.” –Indira Nooyi
Ambika Saxena, CEO, Digicomm, shares-
“Whatever you do, throw yourself into it. Throw your head, heart, and hands into it.” -Indira Nooyi
Sakshi Sagaraju, Founder and MD Kazé and Bangalore Brew Works, shares-
"Women who seek to be equal with men lack ambition" - Marilyn Monroe
Menaka Bhandary, CEO and Founder of BLOWN, shares-
“We learn about honesty and integrity- that the truth matters...that you don't take shortcuts or play by your own set of rules..and success doesn't count unless you earn it fair and square.” -Michelle Obama
Summi Gambhir, Cofounder & Chief Experience Officer, GlobalLinker, shares-
"The big secret in life is that there is no big secret. Whatever your goal, you can get there if you're willing to work." - Oprah Winfrey
Rashmi Kaushal, Co-founder of Interio, shares-
“You never lose in business, either you win or you learn.” - Melinda Emerson
Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder of MamaEarth shares-
“What would you do if you weren't afraid?” –Sheryl Sandberg
Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Homz, shares-
“A woman is like a tea bag, you don’t know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.” -Eleanor Roosevelt
Kanika Gupta Shori, Co-founder and COO, Square Yards, shares-
“Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.”- Mother Teresa
- Dr. Niru Kumar, Founder and D & I consultant Ask Insights, shares-
"When you've worked hard, and done well, and walked through that doorway of opportunity, you do not slam it shut behind you. You reach back and you give other folks the same chances that helped you succeed." - By Michelle Obama