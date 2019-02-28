#Shepreneurs: Women Who Refused to Fit into the Paradigms of Society

How many women producers or directors exist in Bollywood? Very Few! Out of which how many are outsiders? The number is such that you can almost count them on the first few fingers of your hands.

Monga made news around the world when her production house, Sikhya Entertainment’s product short movie won an Academy Award recently for the Best Documentary (Short Subject) Category. The movie, Period. End of Sentence is a movie on menstruation and the world saw in awe, wonder, pride and joy how such a movie bagged the most prestigious title in the world.

Monga is a well-known producer, founder of a production house that has made critically acclaimed movies such as Masaan, The Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur and many more names.

In an industry that operates loyally on the principles of Nepotism, Monga continues to shine and stand out. She is the most relevant example of women breaking the glass ceiling and not believing to fit in the paradigm of society.