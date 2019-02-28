What Inspires These 10 Women Entrepreneurs?

10 women entrepreneurs share their favourite quotes of popular women personalities; here is everything that will change your life today!

February 28, 2019

While there are thousands of quotes to start your day with, now that Women’s Day is near, it’s time to ask what inspired these 25 women entrepreneurs through the highs and lows of a journey called life. While quotes of Indira Nooyi, Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey topped the list of favourites, some very unconventional and forgotten names also came on the surface.