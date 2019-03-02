Yumpreneurs: Women Expanding the Ranks of the Food Industry

Dipti Motiani, Founder and Chief Product Officer of Second Nature, asserts that the mission of her venture to bring these high standards of quality and food safety to the Indian consumer.

Ingredients for Creating a Successful Restro-venture

Second Nature is made with pure ingredients. It starts with building meaningful relationships with our farmers and cultivating them with education and inclusive growth. The USP of Second Nature is our experience and also the understanding of Post-Harvest Management

Establishing Healthy, Hygienic Food as the Norm

To encourage and support good agricultural practices in India, build a culture of food safety and hygiene. To produce products that we are happy to offer to our children, which have the natural taste and nutrition the way nature intended it to be. While following all of the above, make these products available to as many consumers as possible in an affordable format. To make this a sustainable operation, we would like to make this venture a profitable business.