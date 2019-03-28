Ola All Set to Bring Autos in the Land of Royals

The ride-hailing start-up has been on a roll. After raising funding from the likes of Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, SoftBank etc, Ola, which became a unicorn in 2015, saw support from Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal in the form of investment worth $92 million.

Soon after, as if it could not stop itself from taking its name off the news bulletin, Ola caught the eye of the world when India-originated, three-wheeler autos hit the streets of Liverpool on March 22.