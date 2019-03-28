Ola All Set to Bring Autos in the Land of Royals
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
This time Ola has gone a notch higher with respect to expansion in foreign shores. The United Kingdom is all set to get a first-hand experience of the desi culture, India is so known for. The ride-hailing platform introduced the age-old and very rustic Indian autos in the land of royals.
A Strategic Move.
Founded by Bhavish Agarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola has been in news since its inception in December 2010. The recent introduction of autorickshaw services in U.K.'s Liverpool means Ola giving its American rival, Uber, a befitting competition both in and beyond the domestic territory.
Etched on the News Bulletin
The ride-hailing start-up has been on a roll. After raising funding from the likes of Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, SoftBank etc, Ola, which became a unicorn in 2015, saw support from Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal in the form of investment worth $92 million.
Soon after, as if it could not stop itself from taking its name off the news bulletin, Ola caught the eye of the world when India-originated, three-wheeler autos hit the streets of Liverpool on March 22.
Bringing the Flavour of Tuk Tuks to Brits
The strategic move saw Bajaj and Piaggio autos on Liverpool streets, offering free-rides to the customers on the day of the launch.
According to media reports, Ola has acquired the license for the operations of these autos on the streets and 500 drivers have already been taken on board.