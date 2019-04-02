#FundinginMarch: 2 Unicorns and More than 30 Start-ups Raise Funding!
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The week of March was not an ordinary month for the Indian start-up community. Just third month into the year and 2 start-ups hit the billion mark becoming unicorns. Delhivery and BigBasket grabbed eyeballs for crossing the billion-dollar mark. Apart from these two, start-ups that grabbed eyeballs in the second half of the month are:
First half of March saw 11 start-ups raising funding.
Company-Healofy
Sector-Healthcare
Fund Raised-$8 million
Round of Funding- Fresh Funding
Investors- BabyTree Group, BAce Capital, Omdiyar Network India
Company-Innoviti
Sector-Fintech
Fund Raised-$11.5 million
Funding Source-Debt Funding
Investors- Trifecta Capital and other NBFCs
Company-Stanza Living
Sector-Student Rental
Fund Raised-$4.4 million
Round of Funding- Venture Debt
Investors- Alteria Capital
Company-Zivame
Sector-Retailer
Fund Raised-INR 60 crore
Round of Funding-Bridge Funding
Investors-Zodius Technology Fund
Company-DeHaat
Sector-Agritech
Fund Raised-$4.3 milliom
Round of Funding-Pre-Series A
Investors- Omnivore, Pankaj Chaddha
Company-PhonePe
Sector-Fintech
Fund Raised-INR 743 crore
Round of Funding- Fresh Funding
Investors- PhonePe Pvt Ltd
Company-Bonito
Sector-Design
Fund Raised-$6.3 milliom
Round of Funding-Pre-Series A
Investors-Tomorrow Capital
Company-Oxfordcaps
Sector-Student Rental
Fund Raised-$8 million
Round of Funding-Series A
Investors- Times Internet, Kalaari Capital, 500 Start-ups
Company-Beat O
Sector-Healthcare
Fund Raised-$1.6 million
Round of Funding- Pre-Series A
Investors- Orios Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, Leo Capital
Company-Tookitaki
Sector-Technology
Fund Raised- $7.5 Million
Round of Funding- Series A
Investors- Illuminate Financial, Jungle Ventures, Enterprise Singapore, Supply Chain Angels and VWX Capital
Company-Bounce
Sector-Bike Rental
Fund Raised- $12.2 million
Round of Funding- Series A
Investors- Sequoia India, Accel Partners and Raghunandan G, Founder of TaxiForSure
Company-HalaPlay
Sector-Online Gaming
Fund Raised- $5.8 Million
Round of Funding- Series A
Investors- Nazara Technologies and Delta Corp
Company-InstaReM
Sector-Fintecn
Fund Raised- $ 41 million
Round of Funding-Series C
Investors- Vertex Growth Fund, Atinum Investment
Company-BYJU's
Sector-Edtech
Fund Raised-$31 million
Round of Funding-Series F Round
Investors- Tencent
Company-Furlenco
Sector-Furniture Rental
Fund Raised- $5.84 Mn
Round of Funding- Series C
Investors- Lightbox Ventures, Crescent Enterprises and others.
Company-BigBasket
Sector- Grocery
Fund Raised-$150 million
Investors-Alibaba, Mirai Asset, CDC Group
The month also saw Venuelook and Coin DCX raise funding but the amounts were undisclosed. Transport Hub and Mayfair raised seed funding.