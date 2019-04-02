FundinginMarch: 2 Unicorns and More than 30 Start-ups Raise Funding!

Just third month into the year, and 2 start-ups hit the billion mark becoming unicorns

The week of March was not an ordinary month for the Indian start-up community. Just third month into the year and 2 start-ups hit the billion mark becoming unicorns. Delhivery and BigBasket grabbed eyeballs for crossing the billion-dollar mark. Apart from these two, start-ups that grabbed eyeballs in the second half of the month are:

First half of March saw 11 start-ups raising funding.

Company-Healofy

Sector-Healthcare

Fund Raised-$8 million

Round of Funding- Fresh Funding

Investors- BabyTree Group, BAce Capital, Omdiyar Network India

Company-Innoviti

Sector-Fintech

Fund Raised-$11.5 million

Funding Source-Debt Funding

Investors- Trifecta Capital and other NBFCs

Company-Stanza Living

Sector-Student Rental

Fund Raised-$4.4 million

Round of Funding- Venture Debt

Investors- Alteria Capital

Company-Zivame

Sector-Retailer

Fund Raised-INR 60 crore

Round of Funding-Bridge Funding

Investors-Zodius Technology Fund

Company-DeHaat

Sector-Agritech

Fund Raised-$4.3 milliom

Round of Funding-Pre-Series A

Investors- Omnivore, Pankaj Chaddha

Company-PhonePe

Sector-Fintech

Fund Raised-INR 743 crore

Round of Funding- Fresh Funding

Investors- PhonePe Pvt Ltd

Company-Bonito

Sector-Design

Fund Raised-$6.3 milliom

Round of Funding-Pre-Series A

Investors-Tomorrow Capital

Company-Oxfordcaps

Sector-Student Rental

Fund Raised-$8 million

Round of Funding-Series A

Investors- Times Internet, Kalaari Capital, 500 Start-ups

Company-Beat O

Sector-Healthcare

Fund Raised-$1.6 million

Round of Funding- Pre-Series A

Investors- Orios Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, Leo Capital

Company-Tookitaki

Sector-Technology

Fund Raised- $7.5 Million

Round of Funding- Series A

Investors- Illuminate Financial, Jungle Ventures, Enterprise Singapore, Supply Chain Angels and VWX Capital

Company-Bounce

Sector-Bike Rental

Fund Raised- $12.2 million

Round of Funding- Series A

Investors- Sequoia India, Accel Partners and Raghunandan G, Founder of TaxiForSure

Company-HalaPlay

Sector-Online Gaming

Fund Raised- $5.8 Million

Round of Funding- Series A

Investors- Nazara Technologies and Delta Corp

Company-InstaReM

Sector-Fintecn

Fund Raised- $ 41 million

Round of Funding-Series C

Investors- Vertex Growth Fund, Atinum Investment

Company-BYJU's

Sector-Edtech

Fund Raised-$31 million

Round of Funding-Series F Round

Investors- Tencent

Company-Furlenco

Sector-Furniture Rental

Fund Raised- $5.84 Mn

Round of Funding- Series C

Investors- Lightbox Ventures, Crescent Enterprises and others.

Company-BigBasket

Sector- Grocery

Fund Raised-$150 million

Investors-Alibaba, Mirai Asset, CDC Group

The month also saw Venuelook and Coin DCX raise funding but the amounts were undisclosed. Transport Hub and Mayfair raised seed funding.