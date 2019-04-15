These Five APAC Cities are Favorites for Office Space

Strong technical and innovation recourses, preferential incentive policies as well as clustering of famous universities are driving strong demand from the tech sector

April 15, 2019 3 min read

An increasing number of tech companies are capturing office market space in the Asia Pacific region. A report by CBRE Asia Pacific research team identifies that tech firms accounted for 23 per cent of total leasing activity last year and constructed over 8 million sq. ft. of new headquarters’ space over the past two years.

While Beijing clinches the top spot of the leading tech cities in the region, Bengaluru was ranked as the biggest office market in APAC. A leading indicator of the spurred growth is the number and scale of tech startups. CB Insights data show that Asia Pacific is home to 37 per cent of the world’s unicorn startup companies valued at over US$1 billion in January 2019, which is leading the rise of tech startups across Asia. Amid this, opening an own office for a company may become a daunting task.

Here we take a list of cities that are leading the office market in the APAC region.