These 5 Start-ups are Transforming the Student Living Ecosystem of India
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.Empty pockets, stacks of books, the anxiety of keeping things in place. Sounds familiar? The market size is estimated to be $15 billion with more than 10.4M students across India migrating to cities every year to pursue their academic dreams. Well, the life of a student is a difficult one to fathom but nevertheless, technology, which is jumping to aid every sector on this planet is also aiding the student community. Student Living is a concept that is attracting not just the lives of students but investors as well. Here are 5 student rental and living start-ups in India that are disrupting the way student's life is perceived or operates.
Oxfordcaps
Stanza Living
Zostel
Zolo Stays
Founded in 2015 by Nikhil Sikri, Akhil Sikri and Sneha Choudhry, Zolo Stays is one of India’s largest providers of co-living accommodation. The real-tech startup helps students and singles find accommodation with wholesome food. An average Zolo property has 160 beds and the smallest units have 50. The company has 600 employees spread across five cities where it operates. It raised Series B round of funding led by IDFC Alternatives, Mirae Asset and Nexus Venture Partners in January this year.
CoHo
Founded in 2015 by Uday Lakkar, a management graduate from IIM Ahmedabad, CoHo is another tech start-up that aims to provide a superior living experience to young professionals in India. Currently operational in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida, Lakkar has already catered to more than 800 youths. CoHo dorms is an interesting yet hassle-free managed accommodations for the college-going crowd at affordable prices. The founders braved bankruptcy and faced other battles as students to give birth to such a form that supports co-living and student-living.