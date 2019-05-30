My Queue

indian startups

These 5 Start-ups are Transforming the Student Living Ecosystem of India

Here are 5 student rental and living start-ups in India that are disrupting the way student's life is perceived or operates
Image credit: Shutterstock
Feature Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Empty pockets, stacks of books, the anxiety of keeping things in place. Sounds familiar? The market size is estimated to be $15 billion with more than 10.4M students across India migrating to cities every year to pursue their academic dreams. Well, the life of a student is a difficult one to fathom but nevertheless, technology, which is jumping to aid every sector on this planet is also aiding the student community. Student Living is a concept that is attracting not just the lives of students but investors as well. Here are 5 student rental and living start-ups in India that are disrupting the way student's life is perceived or operates.
Oxfordcaps

Oxfordcaps
Image credit: Oxfordcaps
Oxfordcaps is co-founded by INSEAD graduate Annu Talreja, CEO and IIM-Calcutta alumni Priyanka Gera, COO. The aim of this student-oriented venture is to provide a hassle-free and technology-driven living experience to Gen Z students in India and Singapore. They are using machine learning algorithms to optimize the operations of properties by measuring usage of different amenities and provide a better user experience on a day to day basis. The cost of the dorms start from INR 8,000 and go up to INR 15,000. Recently, they raised $8m in Series A funding led by Times Internet with participation from existing investors Kalaari Capital and Silicon Valley-based 500 Start-ups.  
Stanza Living

Stanza Living
Image credit: Stanza Living
Stanza Living Co-founders Sandeep Dalmia and Anindya Dutta
Stanza Living is a tech-enabled student housing concept which is re-imagining student living experience in India in-line with evolved hospitality sectors like hotels and serviced apartments. The Delhi-based student rental start-up raised $ 4.4 million in debt funding from Alteria capital, an Indian venture debt fund. The start-up raised the amount in addition to $12.3 million raised in September of last year through equity funding from Sequoia Capital, Matrix and Accel Partners.
Zostel

Zostel
Image credit: Zostel Website
It all started when a first-generation entrepreneur found difficulty in travelling to places and finding a good place to stay at a student's budget. Zostel, on a company level, has raised more than $15 million so far but that was primarily for its hotel sub-brand ZO Rooms way back in 2015. The hostels business, which is the only operational business since the last 3 years is overall profitable and growing organically at 60 per cent year on year. Till date, over 5 lakh guests have stayed at a Zostelwith a rough split of 60 per cent Indians and 40 per cent foreign visitors.
Zolo Stays

Zolo Stays
Image credit: Zolo Stays LinkedIn

Founded in 2015 by Nikhil Sikri, Akhil Sikri and Sneha Choudhry, Zolo Stays is one of India’s largest providers of co-living accommodation. The real-tech startup helps students and singles find accommodation with wholesome food. An average Zolo property has 160 beds and the smallest units have 50. The company has 600 employees spread across five cities where it operates. It raised Series B round of funding led by IDFC Alternatives, Mirae Asset and Nexus Venture Partners in January this year.

CoHo

CoHo
Image credit: CoHo Website

Founded in 2015 by Uday Lakkar, a management graduate from IIM Ahmedabad, CoHo is another tech start-up that aims to provide a superior living experience to young professionals in India. Currently operational in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida, Lakkar has already catered to more than 800 youths. CoHo dorms is an interesting yet hassle-free managed accommodations for the college-going crowd at affordable prices. The founders braved bankruptcy and faced other battles as students to give birth to such a form that supports co-living and student-living.

