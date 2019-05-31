Modi Government 2.0 is Ready to Start Rolling. Know About Your Ministers Here

Amit Shah is the new Home Minister and Nirmala Sitharaman to head Finance Ministry

After sweeping the 17th Lok Sabha election with more than 350 seats, last evening, in the presence of several global leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with over 50 ministers swore-in to serve the people of India.

From liquidity crisis to job creation along with maintaining social harmony in the country, there is a long bumpy riding waiting for these ministers.

Here are the key portfolios our newly elected leaders would be handling: