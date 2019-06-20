5 Indian Start-ups Spearheading the EV Sector
In today’s time, the solution to every problem is to ‘start-up it.’ The general consensus today requires everything to pure and sustainable. From food to something as fundamental as transport, it is not wrong to say that sustainable solutions are emerging for one and all. The latest trend, which is proving to be popular as well environmentally sustainable is that of electric vehicles. EVs prove beneficial in all realms including environment-friendliness, effectiveness, affordability etc. The sector is attracting the attention of the policy makers as well. Recently, the Indian Government's Think Tank, NITI Ayog, proposed the sale of only electric vehicles post 2030, seeking faster adoption of e-mobility.
Here are 5 start-ups in india that are spearheading the electric vehicle sector in India.
Sun Mobility
Founded by Chetan Maini in 2016, Sun Mobility is a joint venture between Virya Mobility 5.0 and SUN New Energy Systems which aims to design innovative solutions for Electric Vehicles and create a fully electric mobility system. Sun Mobility is redefining urban transport. The birth of Sun Mobility rose out of the sustainable development aspect. Is Sun Mobility India’s answer to Tesla?
Ola Electric Mobility
Ola is known for spearheading the ride-hailing industry, one of the firsts in the country and one which will outlive everything else. Ola Electric Mobility, is the cab-aggregator’s initiative of electric vehicle project in Nagpur. It has received the backing of Ratan Tata for an undisclosed amount. It was launched in 2017 and includes electric cabs, auto-rickshaws, buses, rooftop solar installations, charging stations, and battery swapping experiments.
Ather Energy
Ather Energy founded in 2013 in Bengaluru has been in the news for a while. The Sachin Bansal and Hero Motor Corp-backed start-up manufactures electric scooter models. After raising $51 million, it is currently valued at $91 million. The EV start-up is opening bookings for purchase in Chennai from July 9. Ather Energy has plans to set up to 55 charging stations by the year end from the funding received, including 31 in Bengaluru.
Mobycy
Mobycy is an electric bike and scooter sharing platform. The start-up is ideal to cater to a market who wants short-distance, sustainable-travel solutions. Bike-sharing has become a fashion and Mobycy's this initiative ensures that travelers don't waste money on "last-minute" commutes. Mobycy is acing the EV sector as a highly sustainable and affordable option.
Gayam Motor Works
Gayam has been in the news mainly because of its IKEA connection. The furniture giant picked GMW to be its delivery fleet and most recently, it exported 43 smart autos in Nepal. Started by Raja Gayam and Rahul Gayam, the Hyderabad-based start-up primarily designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles. The claims to have a track record of exporting vehicles to more than 15 emerging countries.