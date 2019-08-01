My Queue

6 Entrepreneurs Who Had the Most Tragic Downfalls & Exits

VG Siddhartha's alleged suicide has sent shock waves around the country, Such exits make one wonder about the deeply troubled nature of entrepreneurship and also the dark side of it
Image credit: Financial Express
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

VG Siddhartha’s alleged suicide has sent shock waves around the country. The “coffee king” of the country who founded the first-ever coffee chain in India, Café Coffee Day and the son-in-law of former Chief Minister of Karnataka left a long note to the board of directors highlighting how he had failed “as an entrepreneur.” 

He also wrote in the letter, “There was a lot of harassment from the previous DG income tax in the form of attaching our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking the position of our Coffee Day shares, although the revised returns have been filed by us. This was very unfair and has led to a serious liquidity crunch…” 

This incident brings back the names of several entrepreneurs who had given the Indian business ecosystem companies that broke records and shattered the system but to see the exit of some of them was the most painful thing to experience.

Such exits make one wonder about the deeply troubled nature of entrepreneurship and also the dark side of it. It is a sad day for India and one hopes that ease of doing business doesn’t remain such a far fetched dream in the ecosystem as it is now. 

Sachin Bansal

Image credit: Mint

Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal were the poster boys for Indian start-ups. As illustrious their entrance was in the start-up ecosystem, their exits rattled several walls and minds, undoubtedly. Troubles arose when Walmart came on board as investors. While raising capital kept diluting the founders’ control, a day came when Sachin Bansal had to sell his stake. He walked out, reportedly, with billions in his pocket but definitely at the cost of losing a company he and Binny built in their 20s. 

Binny Bansal

Image credit: Wikipedia

As if Sachin Bansal’s high-profile exit didn’t create enough conjecture and controversy, the news of Binny Bansal’s “misconduct allegations” spun the wheel for the company inexplicably. He, too, had to step down, only to be cleared off the charges a few months down the lane. Binny Bansal was Sachin Bansal’s closest ally. Their stories of starting Flipkart in a two-room flat makes up for a perfect tale on start-up romanticism. And yet, the clouds of darkness couldn’t be controlled for long for them. 

Naresh Goyal

Image credit: Rediff.com

The Jet Airways leader, who once had the top airlines in the market to his name saw a gradual downfall and ultimately, had to write his own exit. Naresh Goyal stood firm through the 25 years he spent heading the operations but signed off as the company hit rock bottom and bankruptcy. 

Anil Ambani

Image credit: Wikipedia

The Ambanis were expected to have one of the shiniest runs in the Indian business ecosystem. Today, while one brother is transforming every product he is touching into gold, the other brother is struggling to pay debts, to protect his business from bankruptcy at all costs. Anil Ambani led Reliance Group has been weathering storms of adversity since the past few years. He was on the brink of going to prison after failing to pay debts worth INR 550 crore owed to Ericsson. It was then that the elder brother came to his rescue and cleared all the bills for him. 

Ponty Chadha

Image credit: NDTV
The liquor and property baron, famous for leading the WAVE Group saw the most tragic end after being caught in a gunfire with his brother. Ponty Chadha was at loggerheads with his brother, Hardeep Chadha over a farmhouse after the death of their father, Kulwant Singh Chadha. A alteracation between the two brothers led to the the infamous killing. 
