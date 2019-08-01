6 Entrepreneurs Who Had the Most Tragic Downfalls & Exits

VG Siddhartha's alleged suicide has sent shock waves around the country, Such exits make one wonder about the deeply troubled nature of entrepreneurship and also the dark side of it

VG Siddhartha’s alleged suicide has sent shock waves around the country. The “coffee king” of the country who founded the first-ever coffee chain in India, Café Coffee Day and the son-in-law of former Chief Minister of Karnataka left a long note to the board of directors highlighting how he had failed “as an entrepreneur.”

He also wrote in the letter, “There was a lot of harassment from the previous DG income tax in the form of attaching our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking the position of our Coffee Day shares, although the revised returns have been filed by us. This was very unfair and has led to a serious liquidity crunch…”

This incident brings back the names of several entrepreneurs who had given the Indian business ecosystem companies that broke records and shattered the system but to see the exit of some of them was the most painful thing to experience.

Such exits make one wonder about the deeply troubled nature of entrepreneurship and also the dark side of it. It is a sad day for India and one hopes that ease of doing business doesn’t remain such a far fetched dream in the ecosystem as it is now.