My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Creative Inc

The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship

Exploding the bubble of traditional business practices, entrepreneurs across India and Asia-Pacific have infused a dose of artistry in their respective industries.
The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This year’s creative issue is full of interesting revelations. We handpicked creative artists across sectors known not only for their inventiveness but also for their trademark way of ideating concepts and pursuing them.  A reason why we featured various creative individuals from the entertainment sector is because it calls for cult creativity despite stiff competition. Read on to find more about the creative class of 2019.

Contributions by Priyadarshini Patwa & Tahira Noor Khan.

Start Slideshow
The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship

The SUGAR Artist: Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics

The SUGAR Artist: Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

Beauty is more than skin deep! And the evidence lies in how premium beauty brand SUGAR has established a Rs 100 crore business in a short span of seven years.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Next Slide
The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship

Trailblazers in Design Consulting: Partho Guha, Ashwini Deshpande and Ashish Deshpande, Co-founders & Directors, Elephant Design

Trailblazers in Design Consulting: Partho Guha, Ashwini Deshpande and Ashish Deshpande, Co-founders & Directors, Elephant Design
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

At a time when awareness about the role of a designing consultancy was dismal, a group of three young and ambitious graduates from National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, dreamt of revolutionizing the concept of designing in India. Co-founded by Ashwini Deshpande, Ashish Deshpande and Partho Guha in 1989, Elephant Design is the largest multi-disciplinary design consultancy in the country today that boasts of a wide clientele base like Tata, Godrej, P&G, Kurkure, Too Yumm and Epigamia.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Next Slide
The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship

Jewellers of the Soil: Rajesh Ajmera and Rajiv Arora, Founders, Amrapali

Jewellers of the Soil: Rajesh Ajmera and Rajiv Arora, Founders, Amrapali
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

From humble beginnings in Jaipur to a business boasting of a Rs 200 crore annual turnover, Amrapali has redefined the concept of Indian jewellery and popularized it in international markets. The brand, founded by Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Ajmera in 1978, has been growing in leaps and bounds since inception.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Next Slide
The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship

The Nectar Maker: Ankur Goyal, Founder, &Me

The Nectar Maker: Ankur Goyal, Founder, &Me
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

&Me, a women-focused bioactive drinks maker, serves to meet unique functional needs across menstrual health, fitness and beauty. The drinks target problems like PCOS, PMS, and other female specific nutrient requirements.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Next Slide
The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship

The Luxe Design Diva: Gauri Khan, Founder, Gauri Khan Designs

The Luxe Design Diva: Gauri Khan, Founder, Gauri Khan Designs
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

Gauri Khan Designs is an eclectic mix of custom and select designer pieces, ranging from antique to the contemporary. The star wife-turned-star designer wants to deliver excellence and nothing short of it whenever she embarks on a project.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Next Slide
The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship

Kitchenware Ecologist: Ayush Baid, Founder, Ellementry

Kitchenware Ecologist: Ayush Baid, Founder, Ellementry
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

As the son of award-winning Indian handcraft products exporter Dileep Baid, it was only natural for Ayush Baid, Founder, Ellementry, to make a mark in the artistic space. Founded in September 2018, the brand is one of a kind that manufactures and sells handcrafted, sustainable and eco-friendly kitchenware, serveware and tableware products.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Next Slide
The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship

The Undisputed King of YouTube: Bhuvan Bam, YouTuber

The Undisputed King of YouTube: Bhuvan Bam, YouTuber
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

Much like Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, Bhuvan Bam catches the fancy of the Indian audience with his rib-tickling comedy on his YouTube. Making massy content and playing several characters all by himself is one thing he truly knows and has worked towards making it.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Next Slide
The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship

The Story Weaver: Amit Sharma, Co-Founder, Director and Producer, Chrome Pictures

The Story Weaver: Amit Sharma, Co-Founder, Director and Producer, Chrome Pictures
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

Amit Sharma, Co-Founder, Director and Producer, Chrome Pictures, was in Std XI when his mother asked him if he wants to pursue modelling as a career. Considering it a viable option, Sharma started meeting people in Delhi. That’s when he came across filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar with whom he did an advertisement as an actor. And there has been no looking back since then.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Next Slide
The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship

Sound of Music & Beyond: Bhushan Kumar Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series

Sound of Music & Beyond: Bhushan Kumar Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

Joining the legendary firm T-Series started by his late father, teenager Bhushan Kumar has evolved into a hands-on leader. What the next generation can do with its zeal has rightly been proven by the now 41-year-old Kumar.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Next Slide
The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship

Billion Dollar Design: Melanie Perkins, Founder, Canva

Billion Dollar Design: Melanie Perkins, Founder, Canva
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

Melanie Perkins likes to set “crazy huge goals and make them happen”. She isn’t kidding! At 32, she is one of the world’s youngest female founders to run a billion dollar venture-backed company, Canva.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Next Slide
The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship

The Ikea of Home Building: Robbie Antonio, Founder and CEO, Revolution Precrafted

The Ikea of Home Building: Robbie Antonio, Founder and CEO, Revolution Precrafted
Image credit: Entrepreneur India

True to his start-up’s name, Revolution Precrafted, Robbie Antonio believes he’s starting a revolution with his property business. Established in December 2015, Revolution Precrafted marries Antonio’s dream to fuse his experience in constructing exclusive buildings with his passion for contemporary art.

(This article was first published in the August 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Next Article
  • The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship
  • The SUGAR Artist: Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics
  • Trailblazers in Design Consulting: Partho Guha, Ashwini Deshpande and Ashish Deshpande, Co-founders & Directors, Elephant Design
  • Jewellers of the Soil: Rajesh Ajmera and Rajiv Arora, Founders, Amrapali
  • The Nectar Maker: Ankur Goyal, Founder, &Me
  • The Luxe Design Diva: Gauri Khan, Founder, Gauri Khan Designs
  • Kitchenware Ecologist: Ayush Baid, Founder, Ellementry
  • The Undisputed King of YouTube: Bhuvan Bam, YouTuber
  • The Story Weaver: Amit Sharma, Co-Founder, Director and Producer, Chrome Pictures
  • Sound of Music & Beyond: Bhushan Kumar Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series
  • Billion Dollar Design: Melanie Perkins, Founder, Canva
  • The Ikea of Home Building: Robbie Antonio, Founder and CEO, Revolution Precrafted
 Next Slide