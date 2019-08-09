The Creative Route To Entrepreneurship
This year’s creative issue is full of interesting revelations. We handpicked creative artists across sectors known not only for their inventiveness but also for their trademark way of ideating concepts and pursuing them. A reason why we featured various creative individuals from the entertainment sector is because it calls for cult creativity despite stiff competition. Read on to find more about the creative class of 2019.
Contributions by Priyadarshini Patwa & Tahira Noor Khan.
The SUGAR Artist: Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics
Beauty is more than skin deep! And the evidence lies in how premium beauty brand SUGAR has established a Rs 100 crore business in a short span of seven years.
Trailblazers in Design Consulting: Partho Guha, Ashwini Deshpande and Ashish Deshpande, Co-founders & Directors, Elephant Design
At a time when awareness about the role of a designing consultancy was dismal, a group of three young and ambitious graduates from National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, dreamt of revolutionizing the concept of designing in India. Co-founded by Ashwini Deshpande, Ashish Deshpande and Partho Guha in 1989, Elephant Design is the largest multi-disciplinary design consultancy in the country today that boasts of a wide clientele base like Tata, Godrej, P&G, Kurkure, Too Yumm and Epigamia.
Jewellers of the Soil: Rajesh Ajmera and Rajiv Arora, Founders, Amrapali
From humble beginnings in Jaipur to a business boasting of a Rs 200 crore annual turnover, Amrapali has redefined the concept of Indian jewellery and popularized it in international markets. The brand, founded by Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Ajmera in 1978, has been growing in leaps and bounds since inception.
The Nectar Maker: Ankur Goyal, Founder, &Me
&Me, a women-focused bioactive drinks maker, serves to meet unique functional needs across menstrual health, fitness and beauty. The drinks target problems like PCOS, PMS, and other female specific nutrient requirements.
The Luxe Design Diva: Gauri Khan, Founder, Gauri Khan Designs
Gauri Khan Designs is an eclectic mix of custom and select designer pieces, ranging from antique to the contemporary. The star wife-turned-star designer wants to deliver excellence and nothing short of it whenever she embarks on a project.
Kitchenware Ecologist: Ayush Baid, Founder, Ellementry
As the son of award-winning Indian handcraft products exporter Dileep Baid, it was only natural for Ayush Baid, Founder, Ellementry, to make a mark in the artistic space. Founded in September 2018, the brand is one of a kind that manufactures and sells handcrafted, sustainable and eco-friendly kitchenware, serveware and tableware products.
The Undisputed King of YouTube: Bhuvan Bam, YouTuber
Much like Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, Bhuvan Bam catches the fancy of the Indian audience with his rib-tickling comedy on his YouTube. Making massy content and playing several characters all by himself is one thing he truly knows and has worked towards making it.
The Story Weaver: Amit Sharma, Co-Founder, Director and Producer, Chrome Pictures
Amit Sharma, Co-Founder, Director and Producer, Chrome Pictures, was in Std XI when his mother asked him if he wants to pursue modelling as a career. Considering it a viable option, Sharma started meeting people in Delhi. That’s when he came across filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar with whom he did an advertisement as an actor. And there has been no looking back since then.
Sound of Music & Beyond: Bhushan Kumar Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series
Joining the legendary firm T-Series started by his late father, teenager Bhushan Kumar has evolved into a hands-on leader. What the next generation can do with its zeal has rightly been proven by the now 41-year-old Kumar.
Billion Dollar Design: Melanie Perkins, Founder, Canva
Melanie Perkins likes to set “crazy huge goals and make them happen”. She isn’t kidding! At 32, she is one of the world’s youngest female founders to run a billion dollar venture-backed company, Canva.
The Ikea of Home Building: Robbie Antonio, Founder and CEO, Revolution Precrafted
True to his start-up’s name, Revolution Precrafted, Robbie Antonio believes he’s starting a revolution with his property business. Established in December 2015, Revolution Precrafted marries Antonio’s dream to fuse his experience in constructing exclusive buildings with his passion for contemporary art.
