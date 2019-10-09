Here's How These Start-ups are Expanding in Logistics Services to Empower Small Businesses

Smaller businesses are the ones to gain the most from such deals

October 9, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Logistics has become an inevitable element of e-commerce. With more and more start-ups emerging in the digital space, the demand for delivery service providers is bound to rise. Moreover, with several start-ups in the small business are the ones to gain the most from such deals. Not only they get support in logistics but also improve their customer services, something around which the success or failure of their business model depends.

Some start-ups decided to go beyond their business model to expand the scope of delivery services in India. Here are some notable examples.