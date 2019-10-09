Here's How These Start-ups are Expanding in Logistics Services to Empower Small Businesses
Logistics has become an inevitable element of e-commerce. With more and more start-ups emerging in the digital space, the demand for delivery service providers is bound to rise. Moreover, with several start-ups in the small business are the ones to gain the most from such deals. Not only they get support in logistics but also improve their customer services, something around which the success or failure of their business model depends.
Some start-ups decided to go beyond their business model to expand the scope of delivery services in India. Here are some notable examples.
Swiggy Go
Amidst tension with National Restaurant Associtaion (NRAI) over deep discounting, Indian foodtech unicorn Swiggy launched an end-to-end delivery service called Swiggy Go. The initiative launched by the platform provides pick-and-drop services of parcels across the city. The company launched its operations in Bengaluru and plans to expand to 300 cities by 2020, according to the company’s statement.
Swiggy was founded in 2014 by Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy and Rahul Jamini in Bengaluru. It is backed by China-based Tencent Holdings Ltd, Germany-based Naspers, among many others.
Dunzo
The Hyperlocal delivery start-up launched its logistics offering ‘Checkout with Dunzo,’ a B2B platform for retailers and small business owners. The logistics service will tie-up with businesses to provide them seamless delivery services. Businesses of any size leverage from this deal as they will have a tool for quicker delivery, thus improving their customer services and empowering them.
Dunzo was founded in 2014 in Bengaluru by Kabeer Biswas, Ankur Agarwal, Dalvir Suri, and Mukund Jha. It is backed by MakeMyTrip’s founder, Deep Kalra and Google, among many others.
Jugnoo
Jugnoo was always perceived as an auto-rickshaw aggregator. The Chandigarh-based start-up gradually expanded its wings to B2B and B2C hyperlocal space with its initiatives such as Rides, Fatafat, Meals, Menus, Ask local and Jugnoo Delivery (B2B). Small businesses and vendor can use Jugnoo’s delivery services to transport products to consumers seamlessly.
Jugnoo was founded in 2014 by Samar Singla and Chinmay Agarwal in Chandigarh.