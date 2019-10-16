#6 Best Wireless Neckband Earphones To Buy During Amazon's Great Indian Festival
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
In the modern age of technology and automation, electronic gadgets and accessories have become extremely popular. Multiple brands are launching new-age devices that cater to a variety of audiences.
Prominent international brands such as Harman, Bose, Sennheiser, and Samsung attract users to purchase premium range products. Meanwhile, multiple Indian startups are aiming to target the growing younger population of the nation.
Amongst the plethora of new-age devices launching every day, wireless neckband earphones have become widely popular owing to their wearability and comfort. This has convinced the majority of Indian and international brands to adopt this design ethos and launch a large number of neckband earphones.
While you might be thinking about what to pick and where to pick it from, Entrepreneur India brings you a list of wireless neckband earphones that you can buy at a great price during the Great Indian Festival.
SENNHEISER CX 6.0 BT
Sennheiser is a brand that requires no introduction. The amazing quality provided by their products has helped the brand build a stellar reputation in the market.
This device is an excellent lightweight neckband and comes with unique features to ensure a satisfying auditory experience. Its robust build and impressive battery life make this neckband a must-buy for audiophiles.
Price: INR 6990
JBL T205BT
JBL T205BT is an excellent example of this company’s continuous drive to enable the highest-quality audio experience for its customers at an affordable price to boot.
Price: INR 1999
PLAYGO N23 by PLAY
The PLAYGO N23 is one of the latest launches in the market which can be considered for wireless neckbands. One of the most notable features of this neckband is dual drivers which offer life-like sound quality with an enhanced frequency range.
The exceptional battery life of 24 hours has made it one of the best launches of the year. Another thing that makes these wireless neckband earphones stand out in the list is that they come with integrated voice APK which lets them seamlessly connect with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.
These wireless neckbands also catch the limelight for being IPX5 water and sweat-resistant making them perfect workout partners. The remote-control track change and call accepting/rejecting feature also makes this neckband a must-buy!
Price: INR 1799
Mi SPORTS
These premium quality neckband earphones are on every music lover’s wishlist. The MI Sports is an excellent neckband that has been designed keeping the comfort of the wearer in mind. These earphones provide excellent sound quality and can run for almost 9 hours on a single charge.
The USP of this neckband is that it comes with an ultra-thin PET diaphragm that works wonderfully to remove distortion and stabilise vibration. Although this feature-loaded neckband does not come at a heavy cost, you can get your hands on it at an even more reasonable price during the Great Indian Festival.
Price: INR 1499
boAt ROCKERZ 255
If you are on the lookout for neckband earphones that won’t be heavy on the pocket but provide decent sound quality, then the boAt Rockerz 255 is the device for you.
These neckband earphones have made it to the list because of their excellent battery life, which lets them play for 45 minutes on a 10-minute charge. Its chrome accents and sturdy body make these neckbands quite visually appealing as well.
Price: INR 1499
SAMSUNG LEVEL U
The Samsung Level U neckband earphones come with a 10mm high-quality driver which allows for extraordinary sound quality.
These earphones can provide up to 6 hours of playback time on a single charge and come with three sizes of earbuds to allow for a comfortable and utilitarian experience.
Price: INR 2295
Note: These were our picks for the best neckband earphones that you must lookout. All of these earphones have been used and reviewed by us before suggesting it to you. No matter what device you might choose, be rest assured you will love it.