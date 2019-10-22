Best Smartwatches Under INR 5000

Entrepreneur India has reviewed some cutting-edge smartwatches and here are our recommendations

October 22, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Thanks to the growth in technology and the mass availability of high-tech gadgets, smartwatches are no longer a luxury. Some big players of the market have come up with cutting-edge smartwatches, which in addition to being loaded with features, are available at an incredibly attractive price point.

Understanding how important smartwatches are, Entrepreneur India has reviewed four devices before recommending it to you. What follows is a rundown of 5 excellent smartwatches that are available in the market under INR 5000.