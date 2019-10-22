Best Smartwatches Under INR 5000
Thanks to the growth in technology and the mass availability of high-tech gadgets, smartwatches are no longer a luxury. Some big players of the market have come up with cutting-edge smartwatches, which in addition to being loaded with features, are available at an incredibly attractive price point.
Understanding how important smartwatches are, Entrepreneur India has reviewed four devices before recommending it to you. What follows is a rundown of 5 excellent smartwatches that are available in the market under INR 5000.
Huami Amazfit BiP Lite
When it comes to smartwatches, it is hard to leave out Amazfit. This brand has a wide range of smartwatches for every budget.
Amazfit BiP is one of their most well-designed and reasonable watches and comes with a battery life of around 45 days.
Specification:
- Up to 45 days of the battery life via single charge
- Use Mi-Fit App to connect the phone
- Anti-Finger transflective screen touchscreen, color display
- Call, message, Email, Facebook and Other app notifications (can be customised)
- Multi-Sports Tracking: Runs, Cycling, treadmill and more
- Mentor 24hrs: Monitor heart rate, Sleep, calories, etc
- Built-In GPS & compass function
- Fitness & Outdoor
Price: INR 3999
Lenovo Carme
Lenovo, as a brand, has developed a name for itself in the Indian market, and consumers hold a positive image for a majority of its products. A smartwatch from the house of Lenovo, the Lenovo Carme HW25P is a powerhouse of features and is a must-buy for fitness enthusiasts.
Available in two attractive colours - black and green, this watch is definitely one of the best launches of 2019.
Specifications:
- Upto 7 days of battery life
- Coloured Display + Single Touch + IP68
- Activity Tracking, Sleep Tracking, and Notifications
- Heart Rate Monitoring
- Multiple Sports Tracking + Sedentary Reminders
- Fitness & Outdoor
Price: INR 3499
PLAYFIT SW-75
The latest and perhaps the most stylish of the list, PLAYFit SW-75 comes with a stainless steel body and a full touch display. With features like SNS sensor, pedometer, sleep monitoring, and a unique female health tracker, the PLAYFit SW-75 is one of the best smartwatches available in the market at this price point. This watch is also SW5 waterproof making this watch suitable for swimmers as well. Some of the key features of this smartwatch are mentioned below.
Specifications:
- Up to 45 Days of standby Battery on Single Charge
- 1.3 Full Touchscreen Display with 2.5D Corning Glass
- ATM5, waterproof up to a swimming pool depth of 50m
- PLAYFIT application + Call, Message, Email, Whatsapp, facebook, other app Notifications
- Multi Sports Tracking: Track Runs, Cycling and More with detailed Body Stats
- 24hrs Monitoring: Track Heart Rate, Sleep, Calories, activities, etc
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
Price: INR 2999
Noise ColorFit Pro
The USP of this watch is it's bright and colourful display. This smartwatch comes with android 4.4 connectivity. In addition to this, this watch is also loaded with features like SNS alerts, music playback, and a camera shutter button. Moreover, this watch is quite efficient in tracking your fitness routine.
Specification:
- Continuous Heart Rate, Oxygen level, and Sleep Monitor
- Up to 7 days Battery life
- Multi-Sports Mode
- Android & IoS Compatible
- Swim proof up to 1.5 m for 30 minutes
- Single touch panel
- Fitness & Outdoor
Price: 4999